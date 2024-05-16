Witness reveals a ‘cooperative’ of 7 men controls Mahadev Online Book

MUMBAI: A group of seven men controlled the allegedly illegal operations of the Mahadev Online Book (MOB), people familiar with the matter said on Thursday, citing a move by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to name five more people in the case. Investigators said that while the German national’s role included providing technical support to the MOB platform, (FILE IMAGE)

Until recently it was believed that two men, Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal were the masterminds. ED has now named a German national Lark Marshall and four Indians - Ratan Lal Jain, Hari Shankar Tibrewal, Girish Talreja and Shubham Soni aka Pintu Bhaiyya, in addition to Uppal and Chandrakar as the key people in the case. Chandrakar and Uppal were detained in Dubai a few months ago following red corner notices issued at the agency’s behest.

ED officials allege that while Lark Marshall designed the betting app, the daily operations, revenue generation and transactions, and further investment of the profits generated from the illegal betting activities were controlled by the six Indians. ED also learnt that the MOB’s top tier orchestrated a campaign among MOB branch operators in India to put the entire blame on Chandrakar and Uppal if the operators were arrested or questioned by investigating agencies after the probe began in 2022.

To ensure that the names of the four other controllers did not come out, Soni paid ₹76 lakh to seven of their panel operators who named Chandrakar and Uppal to the Chhattisgarh police, ED officials said.

One of the great mysteries of the MOB operations was how Chandrakar, who sold a sugarcane juice centre and Uppal who ran a small tyre-tube shop in Bhilai came to helm a multi-million-dollar international operation.

Investigators said it has emerged that MOB was set up more like a cooperative society controlled by 6-7 men. This came to light in the statement by witness Paramjeet Singh, who allegedly handled the work of 490 MOB panels in India spread across Delhi and other north-Indian states including Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Paramjeet Singh allegedly earned a commission of 5% or roughly ₹2 crore per month for his work for MOB. He was intercepted by the agency after he allegedly met Soni and Jain in Dubai this February and was asked to oversee the launch of a new betting platform, Ganesha, at a hotel in Goa early in March.

Investigators seized ₹48 lakh in cash from the Goa premises during a search on March 4. Three days later, ED recorded Singh’s statement in which he allegedly revealed that he had a close working relationship with Shubham Soni since 2017-18 when they were both involved in “offline gambling” prior to the launch of the MOB platform.

Also, in ED’s cross hair, is the German national Lark Marshall who recently went to Russia.

Marshall, along with another foreign national whose identity is being ascertained, developed the core MOB platform’s betting structure. It was revealed that he had allegedly structured several such similar online betting - gaming platforms in Mexico and other Latin America countries and ED is trying to ascertain how they benefitted from the proceeds of crime.

Investigators said that while the German national’s role included providing technical support to the MOB platform, its operations in India and elsewhere were handled by Chandrakar, Uppal, Jain, Tibrewal, Talreja (until his arrest in March) and Soni – all of whom controlled at least 19 betting books on the MOB platform.

In his statement to the agency, Singh expanded on his role and explained that he reported directly to Soni aka Pintu bhaiyya. “I managed the promotion, transactions, and accounting for Sky Exchange, Lotus 365 and Mahadev Book, which I delivered to Shubham Soni,” he said in his statement. Singh also told investigators that Soni, in turn, took instructions from Tibrewal, Jain and Girish Talreja and passed them on to him.

“In 2020, Shubham Soni moved to Dubai. When he visited India in December 2020, we met in Delhi where he explained that the main betting apps like Sky Exchange, Lotus 365, and Mahadev Book were managed by Ratanlal Jain, Girish Talreja, and Harishankar Tibrewal from Dubai. The trio proposed that Soni should oversee these betting websites from Dubai,” claimed Singh in his statement.

Singh also mentioned that the alleged owners of these betting websites were two foreign individuals who had also developed various such betting websites for other countries as well. “Tibrewal, Talreja and Jain came in contact with them and began operating these online betting apps in India. The branding and operation of the betting apps in India were determined by Tibrewal, Talreja and Jain,” he told the ED in his statement.

Singh also named 19 of the 60-odd betting books/sites/platforms which he claimed, are part of the MOB syndicate. These include Sky Exchange, Lotus 365, Mahadev Book, Reddy Anna, Reddy Club, CBTAF Online Book, Bet Bhai Book, Super Win, Win Buzz, Jannat Book, Mahakal Book, Laser Book, Kohinoor Book, Appa Book, Alibaba Book, Khelo Yaar, SD Book, Lion Book and Rajveer Online Book. As earlier reported by HT, the Khelo Yaar Book is run with stakeholders in Pakistan including those linked to an underworld gang that has its origins in Mumbai. Singh claimed that Jain, Talreja and Tibrewal have allegedly acquired up to 12 properties in Dubai, ED sources added.

MOB leadership split amid probes

The MOB network, which grew exponentially during Covid-19 pandemic, began to unravel after the Chhattisgarh police and ED began their probes against them. While a few books had to be shut down, Soni allegedly told Singh that certain panel operators were defrauding and withholding payments owed to MOB’s Dubai–based HO.

While the investigators were hot on their trail, Jain, Tibrewal and Talreja allegedly instructed Soni to ensure that their involvement and role stayed a secret. Singh told investigators that Soni was especially worried after the arrest of alleged panel operator by the Bhilai police in 2022, who identified him as one of the MOB operators.

“He instructed us that anyone who names only Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal as the owners after being caught would be rewarded with at least ₹5 lakh.

ED investigations revealed that Talreja held a stake in the operations of “Lotus365‘’, a sister concern of MOB, in which he was partnered with Jain and Chandrakar. ED had searched a Lotus365 branch in Pune which handled betting cash worth ₹50 crore per month, and which Talreja allegedly controlled. Talreja was named as one of the members of the Cash-Handling WhatsApp group of the branch, from where the agency seized a cash stash of ₹1 crore.

An alleged hawala operator, Tibrewal laundered the proceeds of crime emanating from the betting operations in the guise of share investments. ED recently froze share investments worth ₹1,186 crore of the firms controlled by Tibrewal either directly or indirectly. Rs.580 crore was in stock portfolios while another ₹606 crore was in the form of investments in India via the Foreign Portfolio Investment route, said investigators. “The recent searches in Kolkata revealed that Mr Hari Shankar Tibrewal was also involved in manipulation of stock market in collusion with the promoters of the listed companies. Mr Hari Shankar Tibrewal, using his immense capital, would create temporary fluctuations in share prices, driving them upwards, and then withdraw funds once the prices reached a desirable level,” said an ED officer.

Tibrewal, Jain and Talreja had also footed the bill in cash for Chandrakar’s Dubai wedding in February 2023, where 17 celebrities from Mumbai performed, Singh told ED. The payments were allegedly made by Jain’s firm, Konark Industries.

ED, as part of its inter-state investigation, has so far seized or frozen movable assets worth ₹1,764.5 crore under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, arrested 11 people and filed charges against 44 people.