Pune police arrest 96 in Mahadev Betting App case 

Pune Rural Police arrested 96 individuals from Narayangaon in the Pune district in a raid conducted on Wednesday in connection with the Mahadev Betting App case. The raid was conducted in a private apartment in Narayangaon after its Pune links were established during raids conducted in various foreign countries and other states. According to Pune rural police, by 8 pm on Wednesday they had arrested 96 individuals in connection with this case and a search of two prime accused Raj Bokaria and Rutvik Kothari is going on. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Taking cognisance of the development, on Wednesday a team of Pune rural police raided the entire building which was supposed to be used for betting purposes. According to Pune rural police, by 8 pm on Wednesday they had arrested 96 individuals in connection with this case and a search of two prime accused Raj Bokaria and Rutvik Kothari is going on. Police said all arrested were working in the call centre of the Mahadev Betting application operated from Narayangaon in Pune district.

An investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) found that the Mahadev online book was running a big illegal gambling operation.

People could bet on lots of different games like poker, card games, cricket, badminton, tennis, and even on Indian elections. They also offered games like ‘Teen Patti’ and poker, as well as games like ‘Dragon Tiger’ and virtual cricket matches. The platform was accused of fixing matches, laundering money using cryptocurrency, and making sure that the people who ran the platform made money while players lost a lot.

Mahadev online book not only ran websites and private chat groups but also actively enticed people into illegal betting. The ED investigation went as far as questioning politicians and Bollywood celebrities regarding their involvement in the scam.

“We have summoned over 90 individuals, including a local, for questioning and the process of initiating legal proceedings is underway,” said Pankaj Deshmukh, superintendent of police for Pune district.

Calling it a big scam, the official said its magnitude and all those involved with it will be revealed during investigations. According to the Enforcement Directorate, the projected proceeds of crime in the Mahadev betting app case is about ₹6,000 crore.

(With agency inputs)