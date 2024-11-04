Mumbai: Dhule in western Maharashtra has emerged as the state’s most polluted city this Diwali, based on air quality data from 31 surveyed locations. While Mumbai is often under scrutiny for its air quality, it ranked 20th this year, with Worli recording “very unhealthy” air quality, rising 216.5% compared to last Diwali. (SEE BOX) Worli, Malad West hit record pollution levels this Diwali; Dhule tops Maharashtra’s most polluted list

PM2.5 levels, a key measure of air quality indicating the concentration of fine particulate matter in the air, were recorded across Maharashtra by Respirer Living Sciences Pvt. Ltd, a ClimateTech startup. Dhule led the pollution charts, followed by Nanded (129.90 µg/m³) and Pimpri-Chinchwad (125.62 µg/m³). Other cities like Ahmednagar (123.73 µg/m³) and Parbhani (122.67 µg/m³) also reported high PM2.5 levels. Sangli, Kalyan, Solapur, Belapur, and Pune reported the lowest pollution levels in the state.

Within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Ulhasnagar ranked as the 12th most polluted, followed by Badlapur (13), Mira-Bhayandar (14), Bhiwandi (17), Thane (18), Virar (19), and Navi Mumbai at 24th. Mumbai itself, though traditionally under scrutiny, saw lower PM2.5 levels at certain locations, including Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (T2) at 24.49 µg/m³, Khindipada (Bhandup West) at 29.80 µg/m³, Colaba at 38.37 µg/m³, Kandivali East at 49.72 µg/m³, and Powai at 52.22 µg/m³.

Citywide, Mumbai experienced a 50.3% spike in PM2.5 levels post-Diwali, with concentrations rising from 57.46 µg/m³ on October 30 to 86.39 µg/m³ by November 1. Malad West recorded the highest pollution within the city at 194.54 µg/m³, followed by Sewri at 184.44 µg/m³. In contrast, Powai and Deonar showed reductions in PM2.5, with Powai experiencing a 44.6% decrease and Deonar a modest 3.8% drop compared to 2023, highlighting localised improvements amidst general air quality deterioration.

India’s National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) for PM2.5 stands at 40 µg/m³, while the World Health Organization’s recommended safe limit is 5 µg/m³ annually. This year’s Diwali air quality data underscores significant pollution spikes, especially in cities like Dhule, Nanded, and Pimpri-Chinchwad, with PM2.5 levels surpassing even major urban centres like Mumbai and Pune.

“These post-Diwali pollution levels highlight the urgent need for air quality control and public awareness efforts, particularly in non-metropolitan areas,” said Ronak Sutaria, CEO of Respirer Living Sciences. He noted that high PM2.5 levels pose health risks, particularly for vulnerable groups, and called for proactive steps to protect air quality during periods of elevated emissions.