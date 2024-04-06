Yavatmal professor booked for refusing to work as poll officer over his suspicion of EVMs

Mumbai: An election officer from Yavatmal district filed an FIR against a college professor who refused to work for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, citing ideological opposition to electronic voting machines (EVMs). Sagar Jadhav, a professor at Amolakchand College in Yavatmal, was appointed as the polling centre chief for the upcoming general election, with the government sending him a letter on March 14. In response, Jadhav sent a letter by post on March 18, stating his belief that the general election should be conducted using ballot paper instead of EVMs and expressing his disagreement with participating in the process. HT Image

In his letter, he stated, “I believe that the election process using EVMs is unreliable for the people of India. As a citizen, I object to participating in the election process through EVMs for the protection of democracy, as per Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution of India.” He requested that his representation be considered sympathetically and that the use of ballot papers be ordered.

Jadhav has served as a polling station chief in every election since 2004. In the letter, he mentioned, “I have never attempted to have election duty cancelled. Currently, there is widespread opposition to EVMs in the country, and public opinion holds that the EVM system threatens Indian democracy.” He cited protests by Supreme Court lawyers and viral videos of Prime Minister Modi speaking against EVMs during his tenure as chief minister of Gujarat.

Following Jadhav’s letter, local deputy tahsildar Eknath Bijwe lodged a complaint with the Awdhutwadi police station on behalf of sub-divisional officer and assistant election decision officer Gopal Deshpande, urging action under Section 134, 188 of the Indian Penal Code and other legal provisions. Investigations are ongoing. Section 134 of the act states that if any person to whom this section applies is without reasonable cause guilty of any act or omission in breach of his official duty, he shall be punishable with a fine which may extend to ₹500.

Despite repeated attempts, Jadhav was not available for comment.