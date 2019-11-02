NCP mulls supporting Sena; Pawar says saffron allies will join hands

cities

Although the party is not sure about the Shiv Sena walking out of the alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders are keeping a plan B for a Sena-NCP government ready.

According to party insiders, the plan involves forming a government with the Shiv Sena and indirect support of the Congress. Both the parties will try to get a combined tally of 125 by taking along small parties and independents. The Congress will not be a part of the government directly as its leaders are wary of the reaction of certain sections that support the party and are opposed to the Sena. The plan was discussed in a core committee meeting called by NCP chief Sharad Pawar at his residence on Thursday evening. The meeting was called after senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut met the NCP chief at his residence in South Mumbai.

However, Pawar clarified they have not received any proposal from the Shiv Sena, and their party is not in touch with the Sena over formation of government. Speaking to a news channel, Pawar said he was sure the BJP-Sena will ultimately come together to form the government. “We are contemplating forming the government with the Sena, but with a rider. The Sena will have to declare they are snapping ties with the BJP. Our opinion is the Sena may use the talks for bargain with the BJP. We have asked them to come clean,” said an NCP leader.

The Sena and NCP have 110 seats (Sena 56 and NCP 54 seats) and they will work on increasing their tally to 125. “The Congress will not be part of the government. It won’t have to give its support from outside. Instead, the party will abstain from voting at the time of proving majority on the floor of the House. This will ultimately reduce the majority figure to 124 or 125 from 145 seats and a minority government can continue,” the leader said further. “Not being part of the Sena-NCP government also suits the Congress,” he added. Pawar is going to Delhi on November 4 or 5 and may also meet Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

On Thursday, Raut met Pawar fuelling speculations that the Sena and NCP are in talks over exploring possibilities of forming an alternative government. Pawar also had a chat with Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray from Raut’s phone.

“I don’t think this will happen as I know the Congress for long. Its national leadership has not taken such a decision so far. What will happen in the future, I don’t know, but going by my experience the Congress will never support such a proposal,” Pawar said

Mumbai NCP president and party spokesperson Nawab Malik denied any such discussion between the two parties. “No such plan was discussed, not even in the meeting between Pawarsaheb and Sanjay Raut,” Malik said.

