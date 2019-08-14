Nirvana Country RWA warns owners against building violations

cities

Gurugram To ensure new homebuyers in Nirvana Country do not violate building plans or buy homes where building plan violations have happened, the Nirvana residents’ welfare association (RWA) has installed boards warning to all stakeholders.

The move comes after over 200 occupation certificates of individual residential units in private colonies were cancelled by the department of town country planning over the last two months.

The RWA said that it has issued a notice so that new homebuyers are aware of the issue and check the building to confirm that it follows the building plan. This is also applicable to current owners, RWA members said.

A board installed by the Nirvana Country RWAstates “You are advised to check on sanctioned plan and occupation certificate before you buy the floor/villa. Anyone carrying out unauthorized construction after occupation certificate will be reported to DTP.”

Rohit Chopra, general secretary, RWA, said that they want to make sure that no construction takes place once the occupancy papers have been issued. “In case of violations, we have decided to report the matter to the authorities,” he said.

The department of town and country welcomed the move by the RWA and said that action would taken promptly whenever any information is shared with them. “If there is any violation of building plan or commercial complexes are run against the rules, people should share information with us for necessary action,” said RS Bhath, district town planner.

The department also said that it would approach RWAs in other private colonies to embrace this initiative and make it a citywide phenomenon, to curb violations. They also struck a note of caution and said that such a drive should not become a tool to unnecessarily harass house owners, who are following rules and have not made any violation.

