Noida: Administration appoints nodal NGO to monitor relief work

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 23:23 IST

Noida: The district administration has roped in an NGO to monitor and facilitate all relief work currently underway in Gautam Budh Nagar to help people whose lives have been affected due to the nationwide lockdown, as well as to highlight issues being faced by the public.

The administration has appointed FXB India Suraksha as the nodal NGO, which has begun working on managing the child helpline of the district.

“We had requested for the appointment on April 16 in light of the Niti Ayog’s call for NGOs to actively participate to help the government in the ongoing crisis,” said Satya Prakash, programme manager.

The Niti Ayog had earlier this month advised to designate a district-level nodal officer to coordinate with local NGOs who would maintain a list of all credible organisations. It had also suggested the appointment of a nodal or ‘mother’ NGO.

Following this directive, the chief development officer (CDO) of Gautam Budh Nagar, in an order on April 22, appointed FXB Suraksha India as the nodal NGO for the district.

“Their responsibility will include preparing an area-wise database of all NGOs, civil society groups, organisations or individuals working to provide help in the district and to identify the Covid-19-related problems of the people. They will also coordinate with the appointed organisations for specific services, bring them to the people and help them with specific issues,” said the order from the CDO office.

The CDO also appointed the district probation officer as the additional nodal officer.

“The NGO will form a complete database to coordinate all relief work taking place in the district, including that of the administration, the police department and social organisations. They will also come up with a mobile application for the same soon,” said CDO Anil Kumar Singh.

The NGO has so far come up with a list of 25 social organisations engaged in relief work but the number will likely go up as more and more organisations are identified, said officials.

“We will put up a link on the administration’s website where various organisations, residential bodies, youth groups and individuals alike can register. They can add their contributions there. Once all information is there, we can map it area-wise. That way, people will know whom to contact in a particular locality. The contribution of authorities, the administration and the police will also be monitored and facilitated,” said Prakash.

He said that in addition to food or ration necessities, they will also monitor other issues that are highlighted, including landlord-tenant conflicts, domestic violence cases, chronic diseases, etc.

“We will keep a holistic stock of the situation and with the help of all organisations engaged in relief work, we will prepare a database of the people who are in need of assistance. So far, we have details of 5,000 families but it’s a work in progress as we want to cover all urban and rural belts. We will also release a household questionnaire for impoverished families so that each and every person is accounted for,” said Prakash.

The NGO is working with a third party IT firm to prepare a mobile application which they hope to roll out in the next few days. Officials believe the system will also help prevent duplicity in terms of help being provided.

On Friday, another NGO, MAARG, provided 150 face masks, 25 PPE kits, 250 face masks, 100 gloves, eight tea/coffee vending machines, 16 kg coffee and tea premix each, and 3,000 disposable cups to the Noida police.