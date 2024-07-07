2 critically injured after fight over street construction in Greater Noida

Noida: A 14-year-old boy and a 70-year-old man sustained critical injuries after two groups fought over construction of a street in a village in Greater Noida, after stones were hurled and fired on Sunday morning, said police. After the incident, senior police officers reached the spot along with a heavy police force in Bhoyra village to control the situation. (HT Photo)

Police have arrested three people Bhismpal, Rajpal and Rinku (who go by single names) in the case.

On Sunday around 11.30am, police were informed by Sunil Kumar on Dial 112 (police emergency number) that a fight broke out between them and their neighbours in a village in Rabupura locality and firing was also reported, said officers.

“A team of Rabupura police rushed to the spot. During investigation, it came to light that complainant Sunil Kumar resides with his family in Bhoyra village in Rabupura locality. On Sunday morning, his neighbour Bhism Pal along with his relatives and acquaintances allegedly opened fire and pelted stones at Kumar and his family over construction of the street,” said additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Kumar.

During the fight, two people identified as Deepanshu Singh, 14, and Ram Singh, 70, sustained severe injuries, said the officer, adding: “It is yet to be clear whether the injured sustained gunshot or stone injuries.”

According to complainant Sunil Kumar, the fight broke out over years-long dispute related to a street in Bhorya village, and left four of their family members injured, two of them critically.

“Bhism Pal constructed the street close to his home. But when we (the villagers) tried to construct the remaining dilapidated street from outside our houses, he objected to it and prevented us from doing so,” he alleged.

“On Saturday night, I conversed with Pal and asked him to let us construct the street as we were facing problems. Since last night, I had been receiving threat calls from Pal and his acquaintances. Due to fear of any untoward incident, I approached Rabupura police station on Sunday morning to submit a complaint against him,” said Kumar, adding: “Around 11am while I was returning home, Pal and his acquaintances accosted me and hurled abuses.”

“When I protested, they fired and threw stones at us, injuring four people of my family. My 14-year-old cousin brother’s condition is critical, who suffered a bullet injury to his head. Sister-in-law Asha, in her 40s and uncle Arjun, 65, (single names) also sustained pellet injuries. Besides, my grandfather also suffered injuries,” Kumar alleged.

He said that the firing lasted around an hour, and over 200 rounds were fired.

After the incident, senior police officers reached the spot along with a heavy police force in Bhoyra village to control the situation. “Suspects Bhismpal, Rajpal and Rinku (who go by single names) were arrested in the afternoon and further investigation is underway,” said ADCP Kumar.

A case under sections 190 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 191 (Whenever force or violence is used by an unlawful assembly, or by any member) and 109 (attempt to murder) of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023 has been registered at Rabupura police station.