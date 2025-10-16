25-km road planned to link Greater Noida West with Noida airport

GREATER NOIDA: To develop an additional road connectivity from Ghaziabad and Greater Noida West side to the Noida International Airport, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) has approved ₹1,700 crore fund for a new 25 km road that will connect Greater Noida West’s “130 metre wide road” with Noida airport part of the aviation hub. The authority has decided to engage the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to build this road that will touch the “130 metre wide road” at Sirsa, Greater Noida, and pass through many newly developed areas of Yeida (Yamuna City) before reaching the aviation hub. (HT Archive)

The new road will enable thousands of commuters from Ghaziabad and Greater Noida West to enjoy smooth connectivity till airport. It will be the first road connectivity that will touch the airport’s from opposite side (East). So far, all the roads connect the airport from the front side (West) that is Yamuna Expressway, the officials added.

“The authority will spend ₹1,700 crore on this new road project that will boost connectivity from Ghaziabad and Greater Noida West to Noida International airport. The authority will spend ₹1,400 crore in buying the land required for the road project that will pass through many villages starting from Sirsa, Aleda, and Thora among others before touching the airport,” said Yeida’s chief executive officer RK Singh.

“We have decided to rope in the NHAI to build this project. The alignment of this road is almost final now and the work on land acquisition will begin,” he added.

The Noida International Airport’s upcoming aviation and cargo hub will enjoy smooth connectivity to the “130-metre-wide road” starting from Char Murti in Greater Noida West, through this new 25 km stretch linking Sirsa in Greater Noida to the proposed Palwal-Khurja Expressway in Yeida area.

Notably, Yeida has finalised a proposal to acquire 812 acres for the project at a cost of ₹1,400 crore, with construction estimated at over ₹300 crore.

“The Greater Noida authority and Yeida, meanwhile, are also planning a 3 km link road between their two corridors to ensure direct access to the airport. Once complete, the route will ease traffic on the Yamuna Expressway and improve connectivity for commuters from Greater Noida, Greater Noida West, and Ghaziabad,” said another Yeida official aware of the development.

This new 3km link road will begin near Sirsa village in Greater Noida and extend towards Alauda village, passing along several Yeida sectors. It will skirt the airport’s cargo and aviation hub area before meeting the proposed Palwal–Khurja Expressway near Yeida area (Yamuna City).

It will run parallel to the Yamuna Expressway on the opposite side of the airport area, which marks the main entrance to the terminal building, said officials.