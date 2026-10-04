28-year-old Haryana techie jumps to death from 41st floor in Noida amid personal struggles

A 28-year-old man allegedly jumped to death from the balcony of the 41st floor of a high-rise in Sector 94, Noida, on Saturday morning, police said. The SHO said when he left his Manesar home, his family members got scared and alerted the Haryana Police. (Hindustan Times/Representational image)

Police identified the deceased as a resident of Manesar, Haryana, working as a software engineer at a private company.

Timeline of Events Around 11.30 am, police received information about a man jumping from the Supernova Spira building in Sector 94.

A police team found the man dead. “He checked in at an Airbnb in the building on Friday around 3 pm. He was identified based on ID cards left in a room where he stayed,” said Sumnesh Kumar, station house officer, Sector 126.

Messages and Mental Health “He left his house in Manesar around three days back and stayed in various hotels before checking in at Supernova on Friday. From his phone, we found the chats between him and his father. In a message, his father insisted that he return home, saying he would repay all his debts. In another message, the man said he wants to end his life,” said the SHO.

Family Circumstances His family members informed police that he got divorced over a matrimonial dispute, and his one-year-old son, who lives with him, suffers from severe health issues, with over ₹35 lakh spent on his medical treatment.

Family Concerns The SHO said when he left his Manesar home, his family members got scared and alerted the Haryana Police.

Attempt to Save Police said when he started walking on the ledge of the building’s balcony, an AC technician working on the adjoining balcony spotted him. “The technician, along with his colleagues, rushed to his flat to save him, but he jumped,” said the SHO.

Investigation Status Police said they conducted a post-mortem and that the probe is underway.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).