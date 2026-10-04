28-year-old Haryana techie jumps to death from 41st floor in Noida amid personal struggles
Prior to his death, he had communicated suicidal thoughts to his father, stemming from personal struggles including divorce and his son's health issues.
A 28-year-old man allegedly jumped to death from the balcony of the 41st floor of a high-rise in Sector 94, Noida, on Saturday morning, police said.
Police identified the deceased as a resident of Manesar, Haryana, working as a software engineer at a private company.
Timeline of Events
Around 11.30 am, police received information about a man jumping from the Supernova Spira building in Sector 94.
A police team found the man dead. “He checked in at an Airbnb in the building on Friday around 3 pm. He was identified based on ID cards left in a room where he stayed,” said Sumnesh Kumar, station house officer, Sector 126.
Messages and Mental Health
“He left his house in Manesar around three days back and stayed in various hotels before checking in at Supernova on Friday. From his phone, we found the chats between him and his father. In a message, his father insisted that he return home, saying he would repay all his debts. In another message, the man said he wants to end his life,” said the SHO.
Family Circumstances
His family members informed police that he got divorced over a matrimonial dispute, and his one-year-old son, who lives with him, suffers from severe health issues, with over ₹35 lakh spent on his medical treatment.
Family Concerns
The SHO said when he left his Manesar home, his family members got scared and alerted the Haryana Police.
Attempt to Save
Police said when he started walking on the ledge of the building’s balcony, an AC technician working on the adjoining balcony spotted him. “The technician, along with his colleagues, rushed to his flat to save him, but he jumped,” said the SHO.
Investigation Status
Police said they conducted a post-mortem and that the probe is underway.
Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORArun Singh
Arun Singh covers crime, traffic, court and the transport department for Hindustan Times in Noida. He has a strong interest in developing in-depth stories that engage readers. Previously, he covered crime, traffic, infrastructure and soft beats for The Times of India in Bhopal for nearly five years. His reports are known for including details often missed by other publications.Read More
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