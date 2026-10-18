3 Ghaziabad cops sent to police lines after Mohan Nagar murder

Ghaziabad: Two Ghaziabad police sub-inspectors and a constable have been sent to police lines for alleged negligence after a 23-year-old man was shot dead in Mohan Nagar on Friday, officials said on Saturday. Police officials cited negligence in duty for the transfer (Photo for representation)

Amit Saxena, ACP of the Sahibabad circle, told HT: “In connection with the incident, senior police officials directed that two sub-inspectors and a constable be removed from the concerned police post area and sent to police lines for negligence in duty. An inquiry has also been initiated against them.”

According to police, Ayush Valmiki, a resident of Delhi’s Gokulpuri and reportedly associated with the Hindu Raksha Dal (HRD), was shot dead during a clash over a property dispute between the HRD chief and a 72-year-old woman.

Police said the woman owns around 7,000 square yards of land in Mohan Nagar and sold 180 square yards to the wife of the HRD chief about two years ago. Howver, a dispute arose over a portion of land between the two plots, with the HRD group claiming it was a green belt and the woman disputing this.

On Friday evening, the woman led a group of three men to the disputed land, where a fight broke out with the HRD men who were also present.

“Following the incident, the police arrested the elderly woman and two other men. The man who fired at Valmiki with his licensed pistol is in the hospital. He will also be arrested once he recovers,” the ACP added.

According to officials, the woman approached the police with a complaint around two days ago. She was informed that her claims and documents regarding the disputed piece of land would be verified in consultation with the Ghaziabad Development Authority and was instructed not to visit the site.

The HRD chief’s son filed a complaint and an FIR was registered at Sahibabad police station under sections 103(1) (murder), 191(1) (rioting), and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.