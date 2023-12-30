559 narcotic cases registered in 2023: Police data

There has been a marginal rise in the number of cases registered across Noida, Greater Noida against drugs and liquor smuggling in 2023, compared to last year, official statistics show. HT Image

The year also recorded Greater Noida police busting two meth labs being operated by foreign nationals from residential areas in the city, and seizing unprecedented haul of drugs worth ₹300 crore in the international market, as per police estimates.

The 2023 saw 559 cases getting registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, up from 528 cases in 2022 and 391 in 2021, according to the statistics.

Meanwhile, 983 cases were registered under the Excise Act, up from 877 in 2022 and 849 in 2021.

There’s been a 6% spike in cases registered under NDPS this year in the district, if compared to the last year and a 43% surge from 2021. “Those under the Excise Act have also increased by 11% when compared to 2022 and by 14% when compared to 2021,” the data shows.

According to Noida police chief Laxmi Singh, the increase in cases reflects that more action was undertaken against smugglers.

“We have established a strong manual intelligence network because of which the flow of information and tip-off has increased, further helping us crackdown on drug and liquor smugglers. Hence, more cases have been registered,” she explained.

“Secondly, we have a dedicated team following up on drug trail, because of which we are able to nab the suppliers and take stringent action against them. Apart from this, monthly enforcement drives have also helped the police stay on alert,” the commissioner added.

She further shared that taking stringent action against drug and liquor smugglers, Gangster Act was invoked against 29 people accused of being involved in six drug trafficking gangs and against six people accused of being involved in one liquor smuggling gang.

“A total of 646 suspects were arrested this year under the NDPS act this year. The city police recovered 3,972kg marijuana, 103kg of hash and 77.15kg of MDMA this year under the NDPS Act,” the data states.

She said with the launch of an anti-narcotics helpline earlier this year, police received several confidential inputs to crackdown on drug peddling gangs at private universities in Noida and Greater Noida.

“Strict legal action has been taken against those who supply intoxicants to students,” said the commissioner.

She added that the highlight of the year was haul of 77 kg of methamphetamine or meth from two laboratories running out of residential areas in Greater Noida and arrest of 12 foreign nationals.

“The drug haul’s international value was estimated to be ₹350 crore and the equipment for manufacture and raw material recovered from the labs could have been used to further manufacture drugs worth ₹130-140 crores,” Singh said.

Dr (Prof) Vikram Singh, former Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh (June 2007 to September 2009) said that higher number of cases registered “means the police is more active”.

“Action is being taken against the smugglers by the police who were earlier enjoying green pastures and carrying out all illegal activities in Noida and Greater Noida,” he said.