76 students in Greater Noida hospitalised after eating buckwheat flour

At least 76 college students living in a hostel in Greater Noida and 17 people from Barola village in Noida were hospitalised late Friday evening, allegedly after eating food made from buckwheat flour bought locally, officials said on Saturday. The students are stable now but remain under observation at the hospital. (Representative Image)

In Greater Noida, police officials informed that 76 students residing at a private hostel in the area fell sick after eating dinner on Friday.

“At least 76 students from different colleges in Greater Noida residing at Aryan Residency in Knowledge Park complained of uneasiness late Friday night after having dinner. They were rushed to private hospitals in the area where they were treated and by Friday morning, all of them are stable. Police have not received any complaint in this matter so far,” said Ashok Kumar, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida.

According to an administrative official of Aryan Residency, the students were served ‘puris’ made of buckwheat flour (Kuttu ka atta) on account of Mahashivratri on Friday.

“A number of students had informed that they were observing a fast for Mahashivratri on Friday following which special food was made. Later in the night, students fell sick, and we rushed them to hospitals nearby. Our mess worker who procured the buckwheat flower is being inquired by the food safety department and we are cooperating with the authorities,” said the official, who did not wish to be named.

According to officials at Kailash Hospital in Greater Noida, where 47 students were admitted, the condition of the patients is stable.

“The students suffered a severe case of food poisoning and were treated by the doctors accordingly. They are stable now but remain under observation at the hospital,” said Sushil Sharma, general manager at the hospital.

Meanwhile, a team of the local food safety department rushed to the site for inspection at the private hostel.

“The team is collecting samples of food items and raw material used to prepare it. The samples would be analysed and then legal proceedings will be initiated accordingly. So far, all students are out of danger,” said Archana Dheeran, designated officer (DO), food safety department of the district administration.

Students said that after having dinner around 9pm, they started feeling dizzy around 10pm.

“After having dinner I started feeling dizzy around 10pm, then I vomited and felt feverish as well. I was brought to the emergency department here along with my two roommates by the hostel wardens. Some others in my hostel were vomiting, too,” said Kushal Singh (19), who was admitted at Kailash Hospital in Greater Noida.

Another student Piyush Gupta (20) said that he woke up vomiting around 12 midnight.

“I was feeling uneasy after dinner but decided to go to sleep. Around 12 midnight, I woke up vomiting and saw my roommates were feeling sick as well,” said Gupta, who was also admitted at Kailash Hospital.

Meanwhile in Noida, 17 people in a locality in Barola village, Sector 49, were admitted at the district hospital.

“On Friday late night, 17 people from a locality in Barola village were admitted to the hospital with symptoms of food poisoning. They all informed that they had eaten buckwheat flour purchased from a local shop. They complained of vomiting and dizziness and were given preliminary treatment at the hospital. On Saturday, they remain under observation at the hospital,” said Renu Aggarwal, chief medical superintendent of District Hospital, Noida.

Among those admitted at the hospital include two children aged 10 and 12 years old, she added.

Manju Lata (56), who is admitted at the district hospital said, “I had bought the buckwheat flour from the local ration shop in our locality and made ‘puris’ from it. My family and I had it for dinner and went to sleep, after which we started having stomach ache and then vomiting. I have shown the packet of the buckwheat flour to the doctors at the hospital”.

A team from food safety department was also dispatched to Noida to collect samples, said DO Dheeran.

Police officials said that no case has been registered in the matter. “Sector 49 police station received information about the incident on Friday evening. However, no case has been registered in the matter so far,” said Ram Prakash, station house officer of Sector 49 police station.