Air quality improves in Ghaziabad, Noida, Faridabad
The average air quality in Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Gurgaon was in the 'very poor' level on Sunday, a day after recording it in the 'severe' category, according to data issued by a government agency.
Faridabad recorded its air quality in the 'poor' category.
Pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10, however, remained prominent in the air of the five immediate neighbours of Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
The average 24-hour AQI at 4 pm on Sunday was 368 in Ghaziabad, 384 in Greater Noida, 383 in Noida, 297 in Faridabad and 330 in Gurgaon, according to CPCB's Sameer app.
On Saturday, it was 423 in Ghaziabad, 438 in Greater Noida, 434 in Noida, 416 in Faridabad and 316 in Gurgaon.
According to the CPCB, 'poor' air quality causes breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure while 'very poor' air may cause respiratory illness on prolonged exposure.
The AQI for each city is based on the average value of all stations there. Ghaziabad and Gurgaon have three such stations while Noida, Greater Noida and Faridabad have two stations each, according to the app.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Species diversity rises yet population drops at Okhla Bird Sanctuary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No complications, say the vaccinated Covid-19 warriors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Air quality improves in Ghaziabad, Noida, Faridabad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
393 people vaccinated on Day 1 in Noida
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida tops the chart as the most polluted city in country
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Conman in police uniform dupes trader of 30 kg silver
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Just one new Covid-19 case in Noida since March
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man wanted in doctor’s abduction arrested by Noida STF
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida police to develop app for biometric attendance of domestic helps
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cold wave likely in Noida as mercury falls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Air quality falls, Ghaziabad and Greater Noida now in ‘very poor’ category
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida transport department starts booking of fancy numbers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Air quality very poor in Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, poor in Faridabad, Gurgaon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida youth stabbed to death for objecting to sister’s harassment
- Sector 20 police registered a case and arrested one of the two suspects. Police, however, termed it as a case of murder and not harassment.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Air quality 'poor' in Gurgaon, 'very poor' in Ghaziabad, Noida, Faridabad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox