GREATER NOIDA:The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration will inspect areas assigned to booth-level officers (BLOs) who have received the fewest voter registration forms, as it steps up enrolment ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Officials will visit the identified areas on Friday to check whether BLOs have been carrying out door-to-door outreach. more

Officials visited the identified areas to check whether BLOs have been carrying out door-to-door outreach. The inspections come ahead of special voter enrolment days on November 28 and 29, when officials will focus on reaching eligible residents, particularly first-time voters.

Meerut divisional commissioner Bhanu Chandra Goswami, the roll observer for the special summary revision (SSR)-2027, has directed election officials to identify the lowest performing BLOs in each assembly constituency and randomly verify households in their areas.

“The purpose is to assess whether the drive is reaching eligible residents on the ground, rather than merely meeting numerical targets. Every eligible citizen must get an opportunity to register as a voter,” the divisional commissioner said in a statement.

The administration has also been asked to digitise pending offline forms within the stipulated timeline and lock daily reports by 6pm. Officials will compare data on the ERO-Net portal with information submitted by BLOs to identify discrepancies.

During the November 28-29 campaign, a control room will monitor BLO attendance, location and fieldwork every two hours. The administration has also been asked to involve panchayat assistants, village heads, ration dealers and other grassroots functionaries in rural areas. Municipal staff and supervisors will help arrange visits to high-rise societies and residential complexes, officials added.

“The drive will focus on eligible residents who are not yet enrolled, including those who have turned 18. Officials will also check for duplicate entries, while ensuring that genuine voters’ names are not removed unnecessarily,” Goswami said.

The revision is being conducted with January 1, 2027, as the qualifying date. Lists of claims and objections received since November 17, including applications for fresh enrolment, deletion, correction, or shifting of existing entries, are being uploaded on the district administration’s website.

Officials said around 100 BLOs will be checked after the special campaign days to assess the progress.