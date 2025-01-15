Bar owner book for brawl over parking at Greater Noida West high-rise

A bar owner was booked on Tuesday for allegedly getting into a physical fight with security guards over parking at a Greater Noida West high-rise late Monday night with the security guards also accusing the man of firing at them repeatedly, said police, adding that a video of the alleged fight was later widely shared on social media. The man in the video was later identified as Gaurav Sisodia, the owner of a restaurant and bar at a mall near Gaur Chowk and a resident of Shri Radha Sky Gardens Society in Sector 16B in Bisrakh area. (HT Photo)

In the video, the man was purportedly seen and heard fighting with the security guards of the high-rise. He allegedly verbally abused them and also threatened to shoot them dead, said police. However, there was no footage of him actually discharging his weapon, said police.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Police said the man in the video was later identified as Gaurav Sisodia, the owner of a restaurant and bar at a mall near Gaur Chowk and a resident of Shri Radha Sky Gardens Society in Sector 16B in Bisrakh area.

“On Monday around 8.30pm, when Sisodia was going to his flat in Tower 3 of the society, he spotted a car parked in a no-parking space, which causes problems for others. He clicked the photo of the car and sent it to the social media group of the society’s maintenance,” said a police officer, asking not to be named.

“After that, a dispute took place between Sisodia and the society’s maintenance staff, which later turned into a full-blown fight around 12.30am,” said the officer.

The society staff alleged that Sisodia allegedly brought a revolver and fired more than six rounds with the intention of hurting them.

“We are investigating the firing allegation. As of now, no CCTV camera footage has been found in which Sisodia can be seen firing his weapon. Footage from all the CCTV cameras installed at the society is being scanned to verify the allegations,” said Manoj Kumar Singh, station house officer, Bisrakh.

“We came to know about the fight after multiple videos of the incident circulated on social media. Taking cognisance over the videos, we registered a case under sections 288 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) and 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act at the Bisrakh police station on Tuesday, and further investigation is underway,” said Diksha Singh, assistant commissioner of police, Central Noida.

Bhanu, the security supervisor of Shri Radha Sky Gardens Society, said, “I came to know about the incident on Tuesday morning, when I went to join the shift. The dispute was related to parking, after which Sisodia got angry. I was also informed that he fired multiple rounds from his gun.”

Despite multiple attempts, Sisodia could not be contacted.