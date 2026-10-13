Bomb threat emails trigger security checks at schools in Noida and Gr Noida

Noida:Several schools in Noida and Greater Noida received bomb threat emails on Monday, prompting police to conduct extensive security checks, said officials. No suspicious objects had been found so far. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The incident came to light early on Monday when school administrations received emails threatening bomb attacks. The schools alerted the police, following which multiple teams were sent to conduct searches.

“Teams from the bomb disposal squad, dog squad and anti-sabotage check (ASC) team, accompanied by senior police officials, conducted thorough checks at the schools,” a senior police officer said.

Police confirmed that several schools across Gautam Budh Nagar, including those in Noida and Greater Noida, had received the threat emails.

“We are conducting searches at all the schools. Nothing suspicious has been found so far,” said Abhay Kumar Mishra, additional deputy commissioner of police (Noida).

To avoid panic among students and parents, officials did not disclose the number of schools that received the threat. Police said classes were being resumed after the security checks to minimise disruption.

“Following the investigation and security checks, classes are being resumed without creating panic among students,” said Santosh Kumar, additional deputy commissioner of police (Greater Noida).

Police said the checks were being carried out as mock drills to prevent panic among students.

In an official statement, the Gautam Budh Nagar Police said local police teams responded immediately after receiving information about the threats.The searches were conducted with the help of bomb disposal squad, ASC team, dog squad and the fire brigade.

The police cyber team is investigating the threat emails to trace their origin, police added.

“The situation is completely normal, and law and order remain fully under control. The public is requested not to pay attention to rumours,” the statement read.

Police said the Cybercrime Branch will register a case and investigation is underway.