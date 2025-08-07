Boy suffers fracture after assault by Noida govt school teacher

An 8-year-old Class 3 student allegedly suffered a fracture in his left shoulder after being assaulted by a teacher at a government school in Noida’s Sector 45 for shouting in class on July 22, police said on Wednesday. Police are verifying the family’s claim of a fracture. Prima facie, the widely circulated video and X-ray report suggest a dislocation of the shoulder rather than a fracture, officers said. (HT Photos)

The case came to light after a video showing the boy’s swollen shoulder and an X-ray report of the fracture went viral on social media. Noida Police took cognisance of the video and identified the boy and his family.

To be sure, police are verifying the family’s claim of a fracture. Prima facie, the widely circulated video and X-ray report suggest a dislocation of the shoulder rather than a fracture, officers said.

According to police, the boy lives with his parents and younger brother in Sadarpur. His father, originally from Etah in Uttar Pradesh, works as a daily wage labourer.

During preliminary inquiry, the family told police that their son was beaten with a stick by a teacher for making noise in the classroom. “When family members rushed the boy to a hospital in Sector 30, it was revealed that he had suffered a fractured shoulder,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

Initially, the child did not disclose the assault, telling his family he slipped on the stairs. After skipping school for 2–3 days, he admitted under counselling that he was beaten by a teacher, police said.

However, when police questioned the school administration, they said the teacher being named was on leave on July 22 and his attendance was not marked.

“We have informed the Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) to investigate the case. After getting the report, we will proceed further,” said Noida assistant commissioner of police, Praveen Singh. He added that police are examining all allegations before registering an FIR.