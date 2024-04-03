Car on Delhi-Meerut Expressway hits light pole, woman with head out of window dies

A 60-year-old woman, who put her head out of a moving car to throw up because of motion sickness, was killed after the driver lost control of the vehicle and it crashed into a pole on the median of the Delhi Meerut Expressway (DME) on Monday evening. Police said the Creta SUV (above) in which the woman, Nanhi Khatoon, was travelling was being driven by her son Mohammad Aminuddin, 32 (HT Photo)

The traffic police said the incident happened on the Ghaziabad-Delhi carriageway of the Delhi Meerut Expressway.

Police said the Creta SUV in which the woman, Nanhi Khatoon, was travelling was being driven by her son Mohammad Aminuddin, 32. They were returning to their Pratap Vihar residence from Aligarh when the accident took place around 5.30pm on Monday, police said.

“Khatoon was in the left rear seat. As the car reached Lal Kuan, she felt nauseous and put her head out of the window to throw up. Upon this, her son turned to look back and lost control of the car. As a result, the car skidded into the road divider and woman’s head hit a pole on the median and was severed,” said Ankit Kumar, staion house officer, Wave City police station.

Police said the car came to halt after covering some distance but by then the woman had died on the spot.

“The woman suffered severe head injuries and succumbed on the spot. Her family has given in writing that the incident was an accident and do not wish to proceed further,” said Poonam Mishra, assistant commissioner of police (Wave City).

Virendra Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said the traffic police also conducted a site inspection.

“The car driver lost control and it hit the roadside divider as a result of which the woman, whose head was out of the window, died as her head hit the grille (pole) of the divider,” the ADCP said in a statement on Tuesday.