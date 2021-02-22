Chairman, manager of old age home booked for gang rape

Police on Sunday booked the chairperson and the manager of a Greater Noida home for senior citizens for the alleged gang-rape of a staff member last year.

According to the complainant, the incident occurred on May 5, 2020. The chairman and a colleague had allegedly cornered her in a room of the home.

“They raped me and the manager helped them keep the incident under wraps along with the help of another staff member,” said the woman in her complaint.

She alleged that her earlier attempt at filing a complaint fell flat after a police officer refused to do so. She then approached the Surajpur district court.

Based on orders of the court, a case of rape was registered at a Greater Noida police station against the four, one of whom is a woman.

A senior police officer said that the police conducted an investigation soon after the woman approached them the first time. “There were certain discrepancies in the statements of the victim and her husband who also worked at the same establishment. The allegations were found to be inaccurate,” he said. “It seems that the real issue was regarding the payment of the wages.”

However, a probe was re-initiated following the court order.

“We have registered the case and will question all the people involved. The case will be reinvestigated thoroughly and necessary action will be taken against those responsible,” said additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 3, Vishal Pandey.