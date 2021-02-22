Chairman, manager of old age home booked for gang rape
Police on Sunday booked the chairperson and the manager of a Greater Noida home for senior citizens for the alleged gang-rape of a staff member last year.
According to the complainant, the incident occurred on May 5, 2020. The chairman and a colleague had allegedly cornered her in a room of the home.
“They raped me and the manager helped them keep the incident under wraps along with the help of another staff member,” said the woman in her complaint.
She alleged that her earlier attempt at filing a complaint fell flat after a police officer refused to do so. She then approached the Surajpur district court.
Based on orders of the court, a case of rape was registered at a Greater Noida police station against the four, one of whom is a woman.
A senior police officer said that the police conducted an investigation soon after the woman approached them the first time. “There were certain discrepancies in the statements of the victim and her husband who also worked at the same establishment. The allegations were found to be inaccurate,” he said. “It seems that the real issue was regarding the payment of the wages.”
However, a probe was re-initiated following the court order.
“We have registered the case and will question all the people involved. The case will be reinvestigated thoroughly and necessary action will be taken against those responsible,” said additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 3, Vishal Pandey.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP cabinet approves 700 acres for Electronic City project near Jewar airport
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GB Nagar administration enlists 4.25 lakh beneficiaries for phase-3 vaccination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ghaziabad identifies 188 sites to vaccinate over 6 lakh third category beneficiaries in 15 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Four held for duping people by swapping ATM cards
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man wanted in kidnapping of teen held in Greater Noida
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Warmer days ahead as mercury rises
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chairman, manager of old age home booked for gang rape
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gathering of crowds changes government, says Rakesh Tikait
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’, AAP leader slams farm laws
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt school broken into, midday meal utensils stolen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Discom begins chemical earthing of transformers in Noida
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida residents await LPG subsidy for nine months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida appeals to its residents for support in Swachh survey-2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid effect: Noida’s 35th annual flower show goes virtual
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nine phone snatchers nabbed, 40 stolen phones recovered
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox