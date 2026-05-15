Child PGI Noida expands pathology services

NOIDA: The Post Graduate Institute of Child Health (PGICH), also known as Child PGI, in Sector 30, Noida, has launched a new advanced diagnostic laboratory to strengthen pathology and oncology-related testing services in the region, officials said on Thursday. NOfficials said the facility is expected to help patients get timely and reliable diagnostic investigations, especially in cancer-related cases. (Sunil Ghosh/HT PHoto)

The laboratory, inaugurated on Wednesday at the institute’s Tower-9 campus, is equipped with modern diagnostic technologies and advanced testing systems to provide histopathology, cytopathology, haematology, clinical pathology, immunohistochemistry and molecular diagnostics services, officials added.

Officials said the facility is expected to help patients get timely and reliable diagnostic investigations, especially in cancer-related cases.

“Comprehensive cancer diagnostic facilities will now be available under one roof, reducing delays in investigation and treatment planning,” an official from the pathology department said.

The institute has also expanded its pathology service and will now accept samples from outside hospitals, nursing homes, clinics and private practitioners apart from samples generated within PGICH.

Health experts said the move could help address the growing demand for specialised diagnostic services in Noida and nearby districts, where patients are often referred to Delhi for advanced investigations. “By opening its laboratory network to outside institutions, PGICH aims to strengthen coordination among healthcare facilities and improve the regional availability of specialised testing services,” said Prof. (Dr.) AK Singh, institute director.

Highlighting the focus on quality-controlled diagnostics, officials said the laboratory has been developed to provide accurate and time-bound investigation reports. “All diagnostic procedures are being carried out in accordance with prescribed quality control standards and protocols to ensure reliable and clinically useful reports,” Singh said.

Officials said the pathology department has deployed experienced pathologists, scientists and technical staff at the facility to support specialised testing and reporting. Officials also appealed to hospitals and healthcare providers in the region to utilise the newly-expanded pathology services and collaborate with the institute for specialised diagnostic support.