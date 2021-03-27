Covid crisis: Ghaziabad bans Holi milan, dance parties

Ghaziabad: Ghaziabad district magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey issued directions on Saturday to ban Holi milan programmes, and rain and other dance parties, among similar events with an immediate effect in the district, even if prior permissions were taken for the same.

This comes in furtherance to the directions issued by Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari on March 23 for regulations in the wake of panchayat elections and festivals.

The decision was also taken in light of rising coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in Ghaziabad, with 54 new cases reported on Friday. Last time, the daily case tally had gone above 50 was on December 29, 2020, when 59 fresh cases were reported in a single day.

In its Saturday order, the administration stated that prior permission is required for processions and public events, and that the organisers will have to furnish an affidavit saying that they will comply with the conditions mentioned in the chief secretary’s order and will ensure compliance of the Covid-19 protocols.

“The directions have been issued to ban parties and Holi milan programmes, not events like weddings,” said Pandey, adding that people must wear masks, and maintain social distancing in public places.

Meanwhile, markets in Ghaziabad have been buzzing ahead of Holi, and according to the traders’ association, people have been seen not wearing masks or maintaining social distancing. “The Holi milan programmes are conducted every year. This year, people are not maintaining social distancing even amid a surge in coronavirus cases. Only 25-30% customers can be seen wearing masks in markets of trans-Hindon areas in Ghaziabad, but they also don’t maintain social distancing. They coronavirus guidelines are not being followed on the ground,” said Pradeep Gupta, convener, Vyapari Ekta Samiti in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram.

Most of the traders at busy markets had similar complaints.

“Many visitors — about 65-70% — wear masks, but there is absolutely no social distancing. Beyond a limit, we can’t ask customers to follow Covid-19 guidelines. There is hardly any enforcement. So, many shopkeepers provide free masks to their customers, and have sanitisers at the shops,” said Rajneesh Bansal, chairperson, Turab Nagar Vyapar Mandal.

Commenting on this, Pandey said, “We have issued advisories and guidelines, and strict enforcement will be ensured in markets so that people wear masks and maintain social distancing.”

According to the Ghaziabad health department, 187 Covid-19 cases were reported in February, but the tally has been at 301 this month so far. The most-affected localities in the district so far in March are Shastri Nagar and nearby areas (61 cases), Raj Nagar (60), Ghukna (25), Indirapuram (23), Vasundhara (16), and Vaishali (10), among others.