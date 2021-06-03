Covid crisis: Six children orphaned, 44 lose either parent in Noida

Noida: At least six children have been orphaned while 44 others have lost either parent to Covid-19 in the past two months in Gautam Budh Nagar, according to data from the district Childline. Officials said that they are trying to help as many children as possible.

“Most of the requests we receive are either for ration requirements or for help related to the education of the children. Any help goes a long way in such cases,” said Satya Prakash, programme manager, FXB India Suraksha, the NGO managing the district Childline.

Prakash also said that they are urging people to report more such cases to helplines: 1098 (Childline), 112 (police), and 9870395200 (a special helpline for children under project Aasra).

Project Aasra, the district police’s initiative, was launched on April 29 in the district to help minors who have lost parents to Covid-19 or those whose parents are affected by the virus and thus unable to take care of the children.

Meanwhile, the Jewar MLA, Dhirendra Singh, has requested the GB Nagar administration to ask private schools to waive off one year fees for students who have lost parents to Covid-19.

“Private schools should waive off fees for this academic year (2021-2022) for students whose earning parent has expired,” Singh wrote in his letter to district magistrate Suhas LY.

“Such families are already finding it hard to cope up with the trauma of death. Supporting them financially with the education of their children will go a long way. There are several families in the rural belts that are struggling with losing earning members. We are trying to gather information about as many of them as possible,” said the MLA.

Members of affected families said they are struggling to deal with the situation.

“My 45-year-old brother, who was the main earner of the family, passed away on May 8 due to Covid-19. His son is a student of class 12 at a private school in Sirsa. Ours is a joint family and most of us were dependent on him. In such a situation, even a year ’s fee waiver would be really helpful,” said a 26-year-old resident of Bhatta Parsaul.

Despite repeated attempts, the GB Nagar DM could not be reached for a comment.