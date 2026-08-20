Decomposed body of man found in Noida Sector 55 drain

Noida: At around 8 am, when sanitation workers were cleaning a drain outside the exit of a residential society in Sector 55, they found the body of an unidentified man stuck inside the silt . (Representational image)

A decomposed body of an unidentified man was found inside a drain in Sector 55, Noida, on Wednesday, police said.

According to police, at around 8 am, when sanitation workers were cleaning a drain outside the exit of a residential society in Sector 55, they found the body of an unidentified man stuck inside the silt.

Police said the workers alerted the society’s security guard and then called the police.

“The body was decomposed, and it was suspected that he died around a fortnight ago,” said Amit Tomar, station house officer, Sector 58.

A security guard, on condition of anonymity, said, “The body was wrapped in a polythene bag.” When HT visited the spot, a large polythene bag was seen lying near the drain.

However, SHO Tomar denied the claim. “The body was stuck under the dirt and covered with debris. We suspect that the body was swept away in the drain from the Khoda side,” he said.

Another officer, on condition of anonymity, said the polythene bag was used to put the body in it. Police said the drain is more than 10 feet deep.

The body has been sent for a postmortem, and all police stations in Noida and the surrounding districts have been asked to check for missing-person complaints.

“The cause of death and age will be identified in the post-mortem report,” said a police officer.

Police said CCTV cameras installed near the spot will also be checked. “The case will be registered after receiving the autopsy report, and further investigation is underway,” added SHO Tomar.