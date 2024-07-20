DM directs action against those who damage gas pipeline

Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma issued a warning on Friday to entities engaged in construction work in the district and said that if the IGL gas pipeline is damaged or affected in any manner during such work, then strict legal action and penalties will be imposed on the party or parties responsible. Before any road construction, digging or other works, it is required to make coordination with IGL officials so that the pipeline is not damaged/affected. (HT Photo)

“Some implementing agencies, during road construction or other works, trim trees on the roadside or dig roads etc. without giving any prior information to the officials of IGL... before carrying out road construction, digging or other works, coordination should be established with the officials of IGL so that the pipeline is not damaged/affected. Otherwise, action will be taken and fine will be imposed against them,” Verma said.

The DM said the directive was in line with the Centre’s guidelines issued on March 31, 2006, that if a gas pipeline is damaged by any person/institution, then there is a provision to take action against the person concerned by imposing a penalty.

In 2023, several cases of damaged pipelines were reported in Gautam Budh Nagar. On November 15, 2023, a gas pipeline fire broke out in Greater Noida, due to an unauthorized excavation, and subsequent investigations revealed that gas was reportedly being stolen from the pipeline.