NoidaAn SUV plunged into an open drain on the roadside in Sector 104 on Friday morning after its driver allegedly suffered sudden high blood pressure and blacked out while he was on his way from gym to home, police said. Police suspect that Siwan may have accidentally pressed the accelerator during this period, causing the SUV to move uncontrollably. more

According to police, Vinay Siwan, in his 40s, was rescued without serious injuries from the car after the incident. He is a resident of Sector 48 and was returning home after a gym session in Sector 104 at around 11am on Friday.

A police officer who rushed to help Siwan said that the driver had experienced high blood pressure while on his way home. He stopped his vehicle for a while and called his family members, the officer said.

“According to Siwan, as he resumed driving after speaking to a family member, he suddenly went numb and everything went black before his eyes,” the officer added.

Police suspect that Siwan may have accidentally pressed the accelerator during this period, causing the SUV to move uncontrollably. “The SUV was moving at high speed when it hit a roadside signboard and plunged into the drain,” said Vikas, an eyewitness.

HT contacted Ashok Arora, General Manager, Noida Authority but received no response on why the drain was left open.

Police said Siwan somehow managed to escape from the SUV through the left-side window. Police were informed and with the help of a hydraulic crane, the vehicle was retrieved from the drain.