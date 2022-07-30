E-rickshaw driver dies after being hit by Mercedes car in Noida
Noida: An e-rickshaw driver succumbed to injuries after an accident with a luxury car near Nithari village in Noida on Friday morning. The incident took place around 9am when the Mercedes Benz car was taking a left turn towards the main road on Sector 32-33 exit point and hit the e-rickshaw, said police.
The 29-year-old victim, identified as Ravi Kumar, fell from his e-rickshaw and hit his head on the footpath.
“Kumar was immediately taken to a private hospital in Sector 33 with the help of local residents and the driver of the car. In the meantime, police received information about the accident and reached the spot. The driver of the car was taken into custody. The car has also been seized,” said Manoj Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sector 20 police station.
The suspect has been identified as Anand Ranjan, a resident of Jalvayu Vihar in Sector 25. “He works in an IT company in Sector 63 and was on his way to work when the accident took place,” SHO Kumar said.
“The victim, a resident of Nithari village, sustained injuries on his head, shoulder and legs. He succumbed to his injuries in the afternoon while undergoing treatment. His family members were informed and his body was sent for a post-mortem,” SHO Kumar added.
The suspect was booked under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), police said.
-
Delhi HC seeks police response on Imam’s plea seeking interim bail
The Delhi high court on Friday sought the Delhi Police's response on the plea by former Jawaharlal Nehru University scholar Sharjeel Imam challenging a trial court order denying him interim bail in a case wherein he has been charged with sedition for allegedly making hate speeches during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens.
-
Landlord resorts to ‘Gandhigiri’ to evict tenant from Greater Noida flat
Greater Noida: The owners of a flat in a high-rise society in Greater Noida West heaved a sigh of relief on Thursday as they finally entered their own home after a week of living on the staircase outside their apartment. A retired government servant, Kumar, had let out his flat in Shree Radha Sky Garden Society in Greater Noida West to Priti Gupta (36), on July 11, 2021.
-
Haryana cabinet meet: Ex facto nod to revised ex gratia for disabled soldiers, martyrs’ kin
Haryana cabinet on Friday gave ex-facto approval to a revised policy and instructions regarding payment of ex gratia grant to families and disabled personnel of Army, Navy and Air Force. This amount was Rs 10 lakh and 5 lakh respectively. The actual amount of penalty will not exceed the amount of tax due.
-
Ghaziabad completes 100% Covid vaccination for all categories
Ghaziabad: The district health department has achieved 100% vaccination (both doses) for Covid in the 15-18 years category. With this, the district has completed both doses of Covid vaccination for the 12-15, 15-18 and 18 years categories. Officials said they have administered 2,47,701 first doses in the group while the second dose achievement crossed 100% on July 26 with 2,34,632 beneficiaries getting both doses.
-
Ghaziabad civic body rolls out unique ID number to all properties
Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad municipal corporation on Friday started the exercise to provide a 17-digit unique identification (UID) to all properties under its jurisdiction area. The UIDs have been generated after a GIS-survey of properties in the month of February and as a result all properties which were not under the tax net have also been added to the corporation's official records.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics