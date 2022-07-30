E-rickshaw driver dies after being hit by Mercedes car in Noida

Noida: An e-rickshaw driver succumbed to injuries after an accident with a luxury car near Nithari village in Noida on Friday morning. The incident took place around 9am when the Mercedes Benz car was taking a left turn towards the main road on Sector 32-33 exit point and hit the e-rickshaw, said police.

The 29-year-old victim, identified as Ravi Kumar, fell from his e-rickshaw and hit his head on the footpath.

“Kumar was immediately taken to a private hospital in Sector 33 with the help of local residents and the driver of the car. In the meantime, police received information about the accident and reached the spot. The driver of the car was taken into custody. The car has also been seized,” said Manoj Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sector 20 police station.

The suspect has been identified as Anand Ranjan, a resident of Jalvayu Vihar in Sector 25. “He works in an IT company in Sector 63 and was on his way to work when the accident took place,” SHO Kumar said.

“The victim, a resident of Nithari village, sustained injuries on his head, shoulder and legs. He succumbed to his injuries in the afternoon while undergoing treatment. His family members were informed and his body was sent for a post-mortem,” SHO Kumar added.

The suspect was booked under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), police said.