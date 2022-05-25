Fake job racket busted by GB Nagar Police, 10 held

Ten people were arrested from Sector 75 in Noida for allegedly duping people with fake job offers, Gautam Budh Nagar Police said on Tuesday. Police said the suspects cheated over 50 people to the tune of ₹20 crore in the last couple of years.

On April 15, a Sector 77 resident filed a complaint at the Sector 113 police station and said that he was duped of ₹20 lakh.

“The complainant, who is a graduate, had applied for a job through an employment portal. He was contacted by a caller who claimed to be a representative of a leading job portal and said that the victim’s profile was shortlisted for a job at a construction firm in Singapore,” said Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (Noida). According to the complaint, the victim was asked to pay a certain fee as a processing charge for his job application.

“Thereafter, over a course of two to three weeks, the victim was asked to deposit some amount of money on the pretext of different charges by the caller. After the victim paid ₹20 lakh as demanded by the fraudsters who posed as representatives of the job portal, the callers stopped attending his calls,” ADCP Singh added.

“Unable to trace the fraudsters, the victim approached the police and submitted a complaint. During the investigation, it came to light that he had received calls from a Delhi-based call centre. Prima facie, the accused had cheated several jobseekers from various states in a similar way”, ADCP Singh said.

“It was found that the call centre was being run from a complex located at Mayur Vihar Phase-1 in Delhi. On Tuesday, the ten accused running the call centre were arrested from Sector 75 in Noida by cyber crime personnel and Sector 113 police,” ADCP Singh said. He added that seven laptops, 17 mobile phones and cash worth ₹674,000 were recovered from the suspects.

The suspects have been identified as Pawan Kumar, Jitesh Kumar, Ram Kishan, Deependra Kumar, Pradeep Kumar Singh, Arvind Kumar Yadav, Tejpal Singh, Rohit Kumar, Subhash Chandra and Ram Krishna Singh. They are residents of Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad, police added.

“Upon questioning, it was revealed that the gang was running the job racket for the past two years. Jitesh Kumar is the kingpin who seems to have worked at such fake call centres earlier as well. We have seized the bank accounts of the suspects and are ascertaining the exact number of people the gang has duped in the last two years,” said ADCP Singh, adding that police estimate that the gang cheated over 50 people to the tune of ₹20 crore in the last two years.

All the 10 suspects have been booked under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), police added.