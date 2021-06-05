Family alleges dacoity in Greater Noida home; cops doubt claim

Greater Noida: A Greater Noida family has alleged that a group of armed men barged into their home in the early hours of Saturday and looted them at gunpoint in Kheda Mohamdabad Rabupura village. The police, however, said they were doubtful of their claims.

The suspects fled with cash and valuables worth over ₹13 lakh, the family alleged.

The complainant, Megh Singh, a farmer, alleged that he and his wife and two children – aged 12 and nine years – were sleeping when eight criminals attacked them around 1am on Saturday.

“Some of the criminals stood guard while three of them held us at gunpoint. They demanded the keys to the safe. When we refused, they tied our hands and legs and bundled us in a room, where they held us at gunpoint. They broke the safe and stole gold and silver jewellery worth ₹13 lakh,” he alleged. The suspects also fled with ₹25,000 cash, he added.

Police officers, meanwhile, said they were informed five hours after the incident. Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said while the alleged incident took place at 1am, the family gave them a call at 6am.

“The police team, forensic experts and a dog squad reached the spot for investigation. We questioned the family and found some discrepancies in their statements. They had no injury marks on their hands or bodies. Besides, the forensic team found a countrymade gun and ten live cartridges from the same safe. We are investigating the matter to see if this was a case of dacoity or theft. Two teams have been formed to solve the case,” he said.

A case has been registered against unknown persons under Section 392 (robbery) of IPC at the Rabupura police station, he added.