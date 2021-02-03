Farmers protest outside Greater Noida authority office for higher land compensation

GREATER NOIDA:

A group of farmers demanding higher compensation for land that the Greater Noida Authority will acquire completed their 11th day of protest outside its corporate office in Knowledge Park IV on Wednesday.

Police estimate that there were over 500 protesters at the site and 200 personnel were deployed to ensure order.

The Greater Noida Authority wants to acquire around 80 hectares from the villages of Palla, Bodaki, Katehda and Chitheda for industrial projects and the Delhi-Mumbai industrial corridor.

“We want four times the prevailing circle rate of ₹1,700 per square metre, while the government is willing to give only two times the amount,” said Dharam Singh, a farmer from Palla village.

“Earlier, the authority did not provide residential plots to farmers who gave land for development. Therefore, we want a written assurances that they will give us 20% of total acquired land for residential purposes,” said Manish Bhati, a farmer leader.

Farmers demanded that their children get reservation in private jobs too.

“Farmers should be made partners in the development process,” said Praveen Bharatiya, a farmer leader.

Greater Noida authority Narendra Bhooshan said, “We can give compensation as per rules, which is only two times the circle rate. We are trying to address their concerns.”

Ajay Kumar, station house officer, Surajpur police station, said that around 500 farmers protested outside the Greater Noida office. “The police team was deployed at the spot to ensure enforcement of law and order. We have not received any complaint in this regard,” he said.

On Wednesday, leaders of various political parties also lent their support to the agitation.