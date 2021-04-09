Film City project: Yeida to float global tender to select developer

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) has started the process to hire a developer for the Film City project in Sector 21 along the Yamuna Expressway. Officials said that Yeida has prepared a bid document and sent it to the state government for approval.

Once approved, the authority will float a global tender to select a developer for the ₹10,500-crore project, which will be developed in three phases, the officials said, adding that the tender is likely to be issued by May this year.

“We will soon float a global tender to select a developer. In phase 1, the authority wants to develop Film City on 376 acres of land. The phase 1 will be completed by 2024,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, Yeida.

The officials said that public-private partnership model will be followed to develop the first phase of the project. The entire project requires 1,000 acres and is likely to be complete by 2029, they said.

Under phase 1, film institutes, an amusement park, a 600-room five star hotel and studios, among others, will be built.

The detailed project report (DPR) of the Film City project has suggested mixed land use -- residential, commercial, institutional and recreational -- that will attract investment from international investors, the officials said.

On September 18 last year, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath had announced the development of the Film City project. Subsequently, Yeida offered land located only six km from the upcoming Jewar airport and 12 km from the Eastern Peripheral Expressway. The upcoming Film City is expected to provide the platform to encompass all aspects of filmmaking -- related with script, music, writing, editing and production -- under a single roof.