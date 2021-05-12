Fire breaks out at cartons manufacturing factory in Ghaziabad
According to fire officials, over 10 fire tenders present at the spot and fire-fighting operations are underway.
ANI | , Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 11:19 AM IST
A massive fire broke out at a cartons manufacturing factory and spread to nearby factories in Ghaziabad's Kavi Nagar Industrial Area on Wednesday morning.
Further details are awaited.
