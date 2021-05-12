Home / Cities / Noida News / Fire breaks out at cartons manufacturing factory in Ghaziabad
A massive fire broke out at a cartons manufacturing factory in Kavi Nagar Industrial Area.(ANI)
Fire breaks out at cartons manufacturing factory in Ghaziabad

According to fire officials, over 10 fire tenders present at the spot and fire-fighting operations are underway.
ANI | , Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 11:19 AM IST

A massive fire broke out at a cartons manufacturing factory and spread to nearby factories in Ghaziabad's Kavi Nagar Industrial Area on Wednesday morning.

According to fire officials, over 10 fire tenders present at the spot and fire-fighting operations are underway.

Further details are awaited.

ghaziabad news ghaziabad fire
