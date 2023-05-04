Frenchman found dead in Sector 52 flat in Noida

A 66-year-old Frenchmen was found dead at his rented accommodation in Sector 52, Noida, on Wednesday night, police said on Thursday, adding that the body has been sent for an autopsy and any further action in the matter will depend on the autopsy report. There were no visible injuries on the body, police said. (Photo for representation)

The Frenchman, identified as Pierre Bernard Nvanen, was working as the head chef of Lopera Bakery in Sector 2, Noida, since October 2022, said police.

“Nvanen’s landlord discovered his body at the flat around 10pm Wednesday following which he informed the Sector 24 police station and a team was sent to the spot,” said Shakti Avasthy, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida.

Officers said the landlord was informed by employees of Nvanen’s workplace that he had not come to the bakery since Tuesday and he went to check on the Frenchman.

“When he got no response to his knocks, the landlord opened the gate with the help of a duplicate key and found Nvanen lying dead on the bed. He immediately informed the police,” said the officer.

The body was found on the left side of the bed and there was vomit on the bed as well. “There were no visible injuries on the body. Physical evidence was collected from the spot by the field unit and the body was sent for a post-mortem examination,” he said.

Officials of the local intelligence unit have informed the French embassy about the death and the family members of the deceased have been contacted as well, police said.