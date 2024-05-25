Fed up with hours long power outages, residents of Greater Noida West on Friday have threatened to stage a protest and forcefully down the shutters on the office of Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL), the power discom, next week. G Noida West: Residents warn of shutting power office over outages

Residents from the high-rises including Panchsheel Hynish, Supertech Ecovillage 1, Ajnara Homes, among others, said six to eight hour long outages were happening on a daily basis, amid the scorching summer temperatures.

The New Era Flat Owners’ Welfare Association (NEFOWA) has threatened to launch a stir in the coming days if the situation remains unchanged and they also staged a protest outside the residence of a senior NPCL official.

Officials of NPCL said outages were limited to Greater Noida West, mostly owing to the poor power infrastructure at residential societies.

Residents have sought the Uttar Pradesh government’s intervention, and have written to state power minister AK Sharma.

“Our residential society has been witnessing continuous outages for the past four days. We have been complaining about the problem to officials but to no avail,” said Rohan Gupta, of Panchsheel Hynish.

“It is Day 7 of power cuts in Greater Noida. Despite repeated complaints, nothing has been done to fix this,” said Dinkar Pandey, of Ajnara Homes.

“Locals want an uninterrupted power supply. If the situation is not changed within the days to come, we will launch a stir and shut the office of NPCL next week,” president of New Era Flat Owners’ Welfare Association (NEFOWA), Abhishek Kumar, said.

Meanwhile, an NPCL official shared that at Panchsheel Hynish, one of their internal transformers got damaged on Sunday. A notice was also served to them to get it fixed earlier.

“However, the builder/management of the residential society continued to use the transformer which led to damaging it,” said NPCL spokesperson Manoj Jha.

He said these residential societies in Greater Noida West have exceeded their population and are accommodating around 8,000 residents.

“The power demand tends to increase during summers but they do not have adequate resources at the society level. There is no issue in NPCL’s network and the distribution company is not responsible for the outages being caused,” the official said.

