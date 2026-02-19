Lucknow, The controversy surrounding Galgotias University displaying a made-in-China robotic dog as its own innovation at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi echoed in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Thursday, with Samajwadi Party members demanding a thorough probe into the matter, alleging that the incident put the future of the students in jeopardy. Galgotias row reaches UP Assembly as SP members demand probe into robot fiasco

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Samajwadi Party MLAs Sachin Yadav and Pankaj Malik alleged that the private university, located in Greater Noida, brought disrepute to both the state and the country.

The row erupted after a university representative showcased a robotic dog named Orion on Tuesday, claiming that it was developed by the centre of excellence at Galgotias, prompting netizens to quickly point out that it was a Unitree Go2, manufactured by China's Unitree Robotics and commonly used in research and education worldwide.

The private university made a dogged attempt to brazen it out with bizarre justifications through Wednesday before issuing an apology in the evening after the organisers cut power supply to its stall at the event and asked the occupants to leave.

Earlier, SP members attempted to raise the matter under Rule 56, but Speaker Satish Mahana disallowed it, noting that neither was the AI Impact Summit held in Uttar Pradesh nor was it organised by the state government, making it ineligible for discussion in the Assembly.

Rule 56 refers to a procedural provision under the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly that allows a member to raise a matter of urgent public importance with the permission of the speaker.

Deputy Speaker Manju Sivach later allowed the SP members to speak on the issue under a calling attention motion.

Referring to the controversy, Yadav said the university showcased a China-manufactured robotic dog as its own product, thereby making a mockery of Uttar Pradesh and the country at the global level.

"This is not a political issue, but an issue of the House. It concerns the integrity of the entire state," the SP MLA said, adding that it was the government's responsibility to verify the authenticity of products displayed at such summits.

Yadav also called for a thorough inquiry and strict action to ensure that no private university dares to make such claims in the future.

Malik said since the Galgotias University is located in Uttar Pradesh, accountability rested with the state government as well.

"This issue is not limited to one institution. It concerns the credibility and integrity of the country's education system and the future of our youth," he said.

Alleging that the university was functioning as a "money-making centre", Malik urged the state government to conduct a fair and time-bound inquiry and cancel the university's recognition if found guilty.

There was no immediate response from the government at the time of filing this report.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.