Gautam Budh Nagar: Admin to crackdown on illegal bars, drug trade near schools, colleges

GREATER NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration has ordered a comprehensive crackdown on narcotics, underage liquor sales, and tobacco shops operating near schools and colleges, officials said on Wednesday. On the sale of tobacco products, additional district magistrate (finance & revenue) Atul Kumar issued instructions that no such outlets should be allowed near educational institutions. (HT Archive)

The move comes as part of a district-wide push to curb substance abuse and protect young people from its reach.

Officials said joint teams of administration, health, and social welfare departments will begin inspecting all de-addiction centres across the district to ensure they meet prescribed norms.

“We will not allow any institution to exploit vulnerable youth in the name of treatment,” said additional district magistrate (finance & revenue) Atul Kumar.

On the sale of tobacco products, Kumar issued instructions that no such outlets should be allowed near educational institutions. “Shops selling cigarettes, gutka, or other intoxicants around schools and colleges will be shut down immediately. Officials will run regular drives to identify and remove such outlets,” he added.

The district excise department has been directed to ensure no liquor is sold to anyone under the age of 21.

District excise officer (DEO) Subodh Kumar said enforcement teams have been instructed to monitor bars, restaurants, and retail shops closely. “If any outlet is found selling alcohol to minors, we will not hesitate to cancel its licence,” he said.

To counter the illegal drug trade, joint teams comprising police, excise, and administrative officials will conduct frequent raids. Awareness programmes will also be organised in schools, colleges, and at the village level to educate people, particularly students, about the dangers of substance abuse, said officials.

While enforcement will target sellers and illegal operators, awareness campaigns are aimed at deterring youth from falling into addiction, said officials.

Meanwhile, authorities are also moving to regulate bars operating in the district. Pending applications for bar licences are being expedited, while unlicensed bars face strict penalties if found in operation. “No bar will be allowed to run without a valid license,” district excise officer clarified.