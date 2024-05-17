Gautam Budh Nagar: Fire dept takes 2 months to complete 15-day fire safety audit

Noida: A 15-day fire safety audit meant to check the firefighting system of high-rise buildings in Gautam Budh Nagar could be finally completed after two months owing to elections and VIP movements, fire officials said on Thursday, adding that as many as 125 high-rises in the district were found to be having faulty firefighting systems that led to notices served to them and cases registered against many of them. Fire officials checked 348 societies, out of which notices were served to 125 for violating fire safety norms and operating faulty firefighting systems. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The audit was necessitated following repeated fire incidents in high-rises in the district and the drive’s aim was to check the firefighting systems installed in buildings.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“The 15-day fire safety audit that began on March 11 was completed after a long delay due to elections and VIP movements in the district. We have checked 348 societies, out of which notices were served to 125 for violating fire safety norms and operating faulty firefighting systems,” said chief fire officer (Gautam Budh Nagar) Pradeep Kumar Chaubey.

“We have also registered cases against 77 societies and imposed a hefty fine on three of them,” the officer shared, adding that during this drive, around 3,154 towers of 348 societies were also checked individually.

In a first, the fire department has requested strict action against high-rise societies for faulty firefighting systems.

“We have written a letter to the authority to take strict action for the compliance of the firefighting system in the high-rises, despite multiple notices and reminders,” said CFO Chaubey.

During the fire audit drive, the fire officials checked pipes, pumps, water sprinklers, fire alarms, and fire extinguishers. Violations of fire safety norms can lead to imprisonment for up to 10 years or a fine of up to ₹1 lakh, said an official.

Maximum number of fires reported in April again

April has once again recorded the highest number of fire incidents for the third consecutive year.

According to the fire department data, 805 fire incidents were reported in the last four months, from January to April 2024. 121 fire cases were reported in January, 136 in February, 182 in March, and 366 in April.

In 2022 and 2023, the maximum number of fire incidents was reported in April, followed by May, the data shows.

Stating that the maximum number of fire incidents reported in April were due to rising temperature, an official said: “2,070 fire incidents were reported in 2018; 1,729 incidents in 2019; 1,246 in 2020; 1,372 in 2021; 1,514 in 2022, and 1,530 in 2023.”