Gautam Budh Nagar: Petroleum association opposes ‘no helmet, no petrol’ rule

NOIDA: Just a week ahead of the implementation of the “no helmet, no petrol” directive coming into force, the Uttar Pradesh petroleum association has opposed it by raising concerns about its feasibility.

Many argue that fuel station personnel are not equipped to enforce helmet compliance, fearing it could lead to confrontations and even loss of business.

“This is not possible for us to implement. We can only assist but not enforce the rule on people. Ensuring compliance is the responsibility of the administration and police. We cannot force people to wear helmets when they come for fuel or turn them away. This is impractical and would result in significant business losses for us,” said Dharmendra Chaudhary, general secretary, UP petroleum association.

“A meeting with the district magistrate and petroleum association members is scheduled on Monday, where we will raise these concerns and seek clarity on the issue,” he added.

The district administration, however, has said that the policy is non-negotiable and applies uniformly across all fuel stations in the district.

“The move is critical to reducing road fatalities caused by non-compliance with helmet laws. To ensure accountability, petrol pump owners have also been instructed to install and maintain functional CCTV cameras to monitor any disputes… we expect full cooperation from fuel station operators,” said district magistrate, Manish Kumar Verma.

The initiative, set to take effect from January 26, prohibits the sale of fuel to two-wheeler riders and passengers not wearing helmets.

The Uttar Pradesh government has directed the implementation of the rule across urban areas, including Gautam Budh Nagar district, following the central government’s serious concern about rising road accidents and related deaths.