Gautam Budh Nagar reports its 1st Covid-19 death in four months

A 67-year-old resident of Sector 50 in Noida succumbed to Covid-19 on Tuesday night at a private hospital becoming the viral disease’s first casualty in Gautam Budh Nagar in the last four months, according to official data.

The woman had come to the private hospital in Sector 62 on Sunday for a regular health check-up as she was suffering from hypothyroidism, hypertension, diabetes and a cardiac ailment, said a senior official of the district health department.

“The patient had come to the hospital to be checked up for a cardiac ailment on Sunday. As all hospitals have made Covid-19 tests mandatory before admission, she was also tested. On Monday, her report showed she was positive for Covid-19 and she was admitted to the hospital. However, her condition worsened because she had several comorbidities and she passed away on Tuesday night due to multi-organ failure,” said the official.

Her 70-year-old husband also tested positive for Covid-19 and has been isolating himself at home, said officials.

“After the patient tested positive, the hospital informed the health department and we tested her husband and her domestic helper for Covid-19. Her husband tested positive and is in home isolation while the domestic help’s report was negative,” said the official, adding that the department does not have information on whether the patient was vaccinated or not.

According to official data, the last Covid-19 death was reported in the district on June 13, 2021, while the first-ever Covid-19 death in the district was reported on May 6, 2020.

Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma, chief medical officer of Gautam Budh Nagar, said the district currently has 16 active Covid-19 patients.

“After Tuesday’s Covid-19 casualty, the death toll in the district has reached 467. The total number of positive cases in the district so far is 63,333, while the total number of people recovered is 62,850. As is the norm with all cases that are found positive for Covid-19, the health department is tracing and testing the contacts of the Covid-positive patients,” said Dr Sharma.