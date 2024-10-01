Gautam Budh Nagar: Three booked over power theft in Jewar, FIR filed

GREATER NOIDA: Three people were booked in the Jewar area of the Gautam Budh Nagar district on Monday following a joint operation of the enforcement team and the anti-power theft police carried out to combat electricity theft and ensure revenue recovery. Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited, Noida, said that illegal power consumption was uncovered in Jewar and the three individuals were found illegally bypassing electricity meters or directly drawing power from low tension (LT) lines, consuming between 4,138 and 6,018 watts of electricity. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo (representational image))

“Electricity theft not only hampers revenue but also puts undue pressure on the entire distribution system, leading to power disruptions for law-abiding consumers. We are committed to taking strict action against such illegal activities and ensuring a reliable and uninterrupted power supply,” said Harish Bansal, chief engineer, PVVNL Noida.

The enforcement was carried out and raids were launched following the directions of DISCOM Meerut, and the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) Lucknow, officials said.

Meanwhile, a first information report has been registered against the offenders and further legal action is underway, they added.

As per PVVNL Noida, the first case involved Omveer Singh, 55, a resident of Lodona. The enforcement team found that although Singh had a 2-kilowatt (kW) (2,000 watts) sanctioned domestic electricity connection at his premises, the incoming cable to his meter was severed. It was found that he had illegally connected a cable from a nearby LT line to bypass the meter, consuming an unauthorised load of approximately 6,018 watts.

In another instance, Babita, 45, a resident of the same village, was found to be drawing electricity illegally without any sanctioned connection or meter. An illegal connection from the LT line, supplying 4,138 watts of power directly to her premises, was detected.

In the third case, the premises of Mukesh Pratap Singh,45, a resident of Jahangirpur town, was inspected. Despite having a sanctioned 1 kW domestic connection, Singh was found to have tampered with the meter’s incoming cable, bypassing it to illegally consume nearly 4,900 watts of electricity, said officials.

Officials said that cases have been registered against the violators under Section 135 of the Indian Electricity Act (tampering with electricity meters) at the anti-power theft police station, Gautam Budh Nagar.

“The enforcement operation is part of a broader strategy by the discom to reduce power theft and enhance revenue collection. Teams will continue to conduct regular inspections to curb this menace,” the chief engineer said.