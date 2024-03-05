 GB Nagar set to acquire 600 acres for Sector 10 industrial hubs - Hindustan Times
GB Nagar set to acquire 600 acres for Sector 10 industrial hubs

GB Nagar set to acquire 600 acres for Sector 10 industrial hubs

ByVinod Rajput, Greater Noida
Mar 05, 2024 07:20 AM IST

Sector 10 is slated to have five industrial parks -- a plastic processing park, footwear park, handicrafts park, electric vehicle park and transport hub

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Monday said at least 600 acres of agricultural land will be acquired for the development of industrial areas in Sector 10 near the upcoming greenfield Noida international airport in Jewar, along the Yamuna Expressway, said authority officials.

The land is to be acquired for development of industrial areas near the upcoming greenfield Noida international airport in Jewar, along the Yamuna Expressway. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
The land is to be acquired for development of industrial areas near the upcoming greenfield Noida international airport in Jewar, along the Yamuna Expressway. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The Uttar Pradesh governor, through a February 4, 2024, notification has authorised the Gautam Budh Nagar administration to complete the process related to the land acquisition at the earliest.

Yeida needs land for development of this sector, which will be a unique industrial hub near Noida airport. Sector 10 is slated to have five industrial parks -- a plastic processing park, footwear park, handicrafts park, electric vehicle park and transport hub, said officials.

The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration had in January 2023 entrusted Gautam Buddha University (GBU) to carry out a social impact assessment survey of this land. In total, the Yeida needs 600 acres for the development of Sector 10.

“We hope that we will get the land by 2024 end so that we can develop the same and allot it for industrial projects. We have a target to develop five dedicated industrial hubs in Sector 10,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive office of the Yeida.

The social impact assessment survey of this land has been completed by GBU, said officials.

“As the social impact assessment survey and other formalities are completed, we will seek objections/suggestions from the public under Section 15 of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013. We will also implement Section 15 of the act so that no person purchases or sells land notified for acquisition without the permission of the district magistrate,” said Bachchu Singh, additional district magistrate Gautam Budh Nagar.

“Once all formalities are completed as per the rules, we will start distribution of land compensation, and then acquire the land. The acquired land will be handed over to for the purpose for which it was acquired,” he said.

    Vinod Rajput

    Vinod Rajput writes on environment, infrastructure, real estate and government policies in Noida and Greater Noida. He has reported on environment and infrastructure in Delhi, Gurgaon and Panchkula in the past.

