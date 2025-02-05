GDA razes illegal constructions across 60K sqm in 4 months

In the past four months, the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has taken action against illegal constructions spread over 60,000 square metres, including demolishing 30 unauthorised colonies being developed by alleged land mafias, officials said. The intensified crackdown, from October 2024 till January 2025, follows the procurement of four new earthmoving machines in November, which bolstered enforcement efforts. Apart from demolitions, GDA has compiled a fresh list (as of February 3) of 350 illegal colonies spread over approximately 2,943.80 acres. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Officials familiar with the development said that in the four-month period prior to October 2024, the authority had only managed to act on 15,000-20,000 sqm of illegal construction due to the limited availability of just two old earthmoving machines.

“The inclusion of four machines has proved successful in carrying out daily drives against illegal constructions. Such constructions were mushrooming, especially in areas near Delhi-Meerut Road, Loni, Muradnagar, Modinagar, and Raj Nagar Extension. These are locations where various development activities are proposed, and we have directed that there will be zero tolerance against illegal constructions,” said Atul Vats, vice-chairperson of the GDA.

Additionally, GDA has designated two SDAs near the Guldhar and Duhai RRTS stations along the Delhi-Meerut Road, covering 250 and 400 hectares, respectively. These areas are planned for mixed land use and higher floor area ratios, making them attractive for vertical development. In August 2024, the authority also proposed the Harnandipuram housing scheme, spanning 521 hectares adjacent to the Delhi-Meerut Road.

“The inclusion of four earthmoving machines in November-December has helped demolish large constructions that would otherwise take days using old machines and manual labour. We noticed that illegal constructions proliferated during the election code of conduct period and the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) period, when demolition activities were put on hold. We are identifying and acting against such violations,” Vats added.

Apart from demolitions, GDA has compiled a fresh list (as of February 3) of 350 illegal colonies spread over approximately 2,943.80 acres. These colonies have reportedly developed over the past 10-35 years. While some are already occupied, action has been initiated under the Uttar Pradesh Urban Planning and Development Act in several cases.

However, activists argue that targeting illegal constructions alone is not enough. They have called for strict action against GDA’s own staff and officials responsible for permitting unauthorised colonies to develop unchecked. “Once this nexus is rooted out, illegal constructions will stop. If planned development as per the Master Plan is to be achieved, the authority must not only enforce the law but also act against its staff and officers. Additionally, the issue of old illegal colonies remains unresolved and needs urgent attention,” said Rajendra Tyagi, a former councillor from Raj Nagar.