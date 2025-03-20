Ghaziabad authority to revise layout of Madhuban housing scheme

The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has decided to revise the layout of the Madhuban Bapudham housing scheme to provide developed residential plots to farmers and allocate new plots to 373 allottees who were initially assigned plots near two cremation grounds. The housing scheme, located adjacent to the Delhi-Meerut Road near the Regional Rapid Transit System, was conceived in 2004 and spans approximately 1,234 acres. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

GDA officials explained that the plots near the cremation grounds are situated in Pocket E of the scheme. The layout map of Pocket E was approved in 2014, and 160 plots were allotted, with 22 allottees having completed the registry process.

Subsequently, the allottees and residents requested the GDA to relocate the cremation grounds, but no action was taken.

“A decision was made to modify the layout and re-allocate plots in Pocket E in a different area within the scheme. Those who have completed the registration process have given their consent to re-register the new plots in a different location,” said Rudhresh Shukla, media coordinator for the GDA. “The land in Pocket E will be repurposed for commercial or non-residential activities,” he added.

Residents noted that the issue had been pending for several years, and they had written to the GDA and other authorities to have the matter resolved.

“The two cremation grounds are adjacent to Pocket E, so no allottee was willing to move there. As a result, both residents and allottees continued to demand new plots in another area. Several allottees also canceled their plots due to the location and collected refunds from the GDA. Finally, the authority has decided to re-allocate the plots, and this is a huge relief,” said RK Sharma, president of the Madhuban Bapudham Welfare Society.

Senior GDA officials explained that the scheme faced obstacles due to the controversy over plots near the cremation grounds, as well as the pending issue of providing developed residential plots to farmers who had given up land for the development of the scheme.

The first group of beneficiary farmers includes those who gave up 800 acres of land, while the second group contributed 281 acres. These second group of farmers benefited from a Supreme Court ruling on November 30, 2016, which directed the GDA to compensate them in accordance with the Land Acquisition (Rehabilitation & Resettlement) Act, 2013.

The GDA has proposed providing 6% developed residential plots to the first group of farmers (800 acres), while the second group (281 acres) will receive 20% developed residential plots, as per applicable norms.

“The board has approved changes to the layout plan to provide plots to allottees affected by the cremation grounds and to the farmers. We will now proceed with the modification of the layout plan to facilitate the provision of plots,” said Atul Vats, vice-chairperson of the GDA.

The official added that the first group of farmers will be allocated approximately 647 plots, while the second group will receive around 331 plots.