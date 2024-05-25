Ghaziabad: GIS mapping of civic infrastructure to be over by September

By September, the Ghaziabad municipal corporation will implement its GIS mapping system which will have digitised records of all streets, roads, drains, properties, public toilets etc, and will aid the civic agency in extending the best services. The officials said with the digitised data, the agency will also get help in chalking out proper routes of the solid waste collection vehicles. (HT Photo)

The municipal officials said GIS mapping has been completed and the finalisation of records will be done soon. They added that the GIS survey has been done with the help of remote sensing application centre in Lucknow.

“The GIS survey has been done by superimposing the revenue records on the map. With this data, we can get the exact number of streets, roads, drains, public toilets, land etc, present in the corporation’s jurisdiction. As of now, we are working on records available with us, but this sometimes do not give us an exact estimation,” said an official from the municipal corporation, asking not to be named.

Municipal officials said after the GIS survey, they have come to know about the extent of government land and its current status, whether it was encroached or not, as well as the details of other civic infrastructure.

“For instance, until now, we estimated that they measured about 2,500km and now, after the GIS survey, we have come to know that there are 300km extra. We have also come to know that we have about 400 extra land chunks available with us. So, all the works will now become smooth and will help us in decision making,” said Vikramaditya Malik, municipal commissioner.

The officials said with the digitised data, the agency will also get help in chalking out proper routes of the solid waste collection vehicles.

“We will come to know which residential wards are covered by our door-to-door waste collection vehicles and which require more vehicles as per the defined roads and streets available with us,” Malik said.

The commissioner said the corporation has funded the entire project, which is estimated to be about ₹35 lakh.

“We are expecting that the final digitised data will be ready soon and we will implement the system in September. A presentation was made before us by the scientists on Thursday and we have asked them to finalise the data at the earliest,” Malik said.

The corporation has 100 residential wards and the civic agency looks after maintenance of sewers, drains, streets, roads and allied activities.