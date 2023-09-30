Ghaziabad: Integrated traffic management project gets state nod for 85.75 crore

The officials of the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation announced on Friday that the state government has approved the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) for the city, with a project cost of approximately ₹85.75 crore which will also include cost of data storage, bandwidth connectivity and GST. They added that the project is expected to commence within the next two months. In April, the civic agency submitted a proposal to include 41 major traffic intersections in the city. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The ITMS project encompasses various systems aimed at optimizing traffic management, including traffic control, traffic enforcement, red-light violation detection, no-helmet detection, and triple-riding detection.

According to officials, deliberations on the introduction of ITMS have been ongoing for the past two years.

In April, the civic agency submitted a proposal to include 41 major traffic intersections in the city.

“The ITMS project has received approval and the green light from the state government. It encompasses 41 locations, and work is scheduled to commence within the next two months, following the completion of tendering and other necessary processes,” said NK Chaudhary, the chief engineer of the corporation.

According to officials, funding for the project will be provided through the State Smart City Mission, through which selected cities, including Ghaziabad, receive a grant of ₹250 crores over a five-year period.

The UP government in a statement issued on Friday said that the total project will cost about ₹85.75 crore and the ITMS is already in place in 10 cities.

“With the approval, the Ghaziabad city will be equipped with the ITMS and the works are likely to get completed in next six months. Apart from helping in enforcement against traffic violators, the system will also help nab criminals as the police will be able to detect their faces closely with the help of high-resolution cameras. The cameras will be operated through a command centre,” the state government said in their statement.

Some of the major intersections to be included in the traffic plan are CISF Road in Indirapuram, UP-Gate, Kala Patthar in Indirapuram, Raj Nagar Extension, SRS Cinema intersection in Indirapuram, Ghookhna on Delhi-Meerut Road, near the air force station at Hindon, Siddharth Vihar, Vivekanand Nagar, Saur Urja Marg in Sahibabad, and near Sahibabad railway station, among others.

HT reached out to Municipal-commissioner Vikramaditya Singh Malik for his comments, but he did not respond to our calls.

The planning for the ITMS project has been in progress since 2019 when, in November of that year, the Ghaziabad Development Authority finalized 18 different corridors for the installation of project infrastructure. However, the plan was abandoned, and in January 2021, the civic agency was tasked with taking up the project using funds provided under the State Smart City Mission.

