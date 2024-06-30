Ghaziabad: Online betting addict arrested for killing his grandma

The Ghaziabad police apprehended a 20-year-old man on Saturday for allegedly murdering his 60-year-old maternal grandmother on June 8. The motive behind the act, as revealed during interrogation, was her refusal to give him money for betting in online games. During interrogation, Kumar confessed that he had been involved in online betting for about a year and had lost significant amounts of money. (HT Photo)

The suspect, identified as Vinod Kumar, originally from Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, had been residing with his grandmother, Harpyari Devi, in Arthala, Sahibabad district, for about two months. He operated a fast food shop in the locality.

According to deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Nimish Patil from trans-Hindon, on the day of the incident, Devi was alone at home while other family members were out. Upon their return, they discovered her lifeless body. Some of her jewelry and cash were also found missing.

“During interrogation, Kumar confessed that he had been involved in online betting for about a year and had lost significant amounts of money. On June 8, after losing again, he desperately sought money from his grandmother. When she refused, an altercation ensued, resulting in Kumar allegedly strangling her,” explained DCP Patil.

Kumar has been charged with murder under Section 302 and robbery under Section 392 of the Indian Penal Code. The case was registered based on a complaint filed by the victim’s family at the Sahibabad police station.

The arrest follows days of investigation and electronic surveillance, leading police to identify Kumar as the prime suspect in the heinous crime.

Authorities continue to gather evidence and build their case against Kumar as the investigation progresses.

