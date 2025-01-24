Ghaziabad: Two held for killing 35-yr-old over old dispute

The Ghaziabad police on Friday arrested two suspects on charges of killing a 35-year-old labour contractor at an open ground near his house in Deen Dayal Puri locality on Wednesday night, allegedly to settle a months old score. Police said the deceased had earlier thrashed two of the suspects and they wanted to take revenge. The deceased’s family had named their rivals Gaurav Kumar, his brother-in-law Happy (single name), and one unidentified person, for the murder but officers said they did not find the role of these three suspects in the murder and thus cleared them of all charges. (Representational image)

Chanchal Kumar, the deceased, was shot dead by several men late Wednesday. His family had named their rivals Gaurav Kumar, his brother-in-law Happy (single name), and one unidentified person, for the murder.

Officers said they did not find the role of these three suspects in the murder and thus cleared them of all charges.

Later investigators came across three new suspects after they scanned the CCTV footage.

On Friday, they arrested Arun Kumar, 23, and Anuj Gautam, 23. Officials said Arun’s younger brother, Nitin Kumar, is on the run.

“A detailed investigation was carried out, and CCTV footage revealed that Arun, Gautam and Nitin were behind the murder. The two arrested suspects have accepted their involvement,” said Rajesh Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (city).

“They opened fire at the police who went to arrest them, Both sustained a gunshot wound each to their leg in the retaliatory firing,” the DCP said.

As for motive, the DCP said Arun told police Chanchal beat him and Nitin about eight months ago. Ever since, they were looking for an opportunity to settle the score.

Police said that Nitin found Chanchal sitting at the ground on Wednesday night, and informed Arun.

They planned to kill him. Arun arrived there with Gautam, and the two shot Chanchal and fled. He later died at the hospital, police said.

“Chanchal’s family got an FIR registered for murder naming three persons with whom he had a rivalry. However, the involvement those three named persons was ruled out during investigation and the CCTV footage gave us a couple of new suspects,” the DCP said.