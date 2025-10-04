Ghaziabad: Woman stabbed to death for objecting to neighbour’s behaviour

Ghaziabad: A 40-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her 35-year-old neighbour in Loni’s Mughal Garden area on Thursday morning, as she often objected to the ruckus caused in the neighbourhood by the accused after he took drugs, police said on Friday. The incident happened under the jurisdiction of the Loni police station area.

The police identified the deceased woman as Shehnaz Anwar while the suspect neighbour was identified as Monu (single name). The woman’s husband filed a police complaint, and an FIR under BNS section 103(1) (murder) was registered against the suspect at Loni police station late Thursday night.

“The suspect had fallen into a habit of taking drugs and creating a ruckus in the neighbourhood, and the deceased woman often objected to his actions. The suspect got angry over this and stabbed the woman when she had gone to a local shop to buy grocery items. The suspect absconded soon after the incident, and our teams are trying to trace him,” said Siddharth Gautam, ACP of the Loni circle.

In the FIR, the woman’s husband Mohammad Anwar said the suspect would take drugs and would often misbehave with his family members.

“He would often hurl abuses at us, and my wife tried several times to make him understand not to do so. But he did not listen and would issue threats to us. Around 8.30am on October 2, my wife went to a local grocery shop to buy some items, and I was at home. Soon, one of my neighbours arrived and said Monu was having a fight with my wife at the shop and hurling abuses at her. When I reached near the shop, I saw him stabbing my wife, and he soon fled after he saw me coming. My wife had lost lots of blood, and I rushed her to GTB hospital in Delhi. In between, she told me that Monu stabbed her. Upon reaching the hospital, my wife was declared dead,” Anwar said in the FIR.

