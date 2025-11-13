Ghaziabad: 55-yr-old woman sleeping outside home shot dead in Loni

Ghaziabad: A 55-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants while sleeping in the open space outside her house in Loni, Ghaziabad early Tuesday, police officers said. Officers said that there is an open space outside her home where she often slept. It was around 2am when some unidentified suspect shot her dead. (HT Archive)

Police identified the deceased as Nawasi Begum, a housewife and resident of the Saniya City locality that falls under the Loni police station jurisdiction.

Officers said that there is an open space outside her home where she often slept. It was around 2am when some unidentified suspect shot her dead.

“The woman sustained three bullet injuries during the incident. Her family members rushed her to a hospital in Delhi, where she succumbed during treatment. An autopsy was conducted at the hospital, and reports are awaited,” said assistant commissioner of police (Loni circle) Siddharth Gautam.

The woman was a widow and is now survived by her son.

Based on the police complaint submitted by the son of the deceased, an FIR has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 103(1) (murder) against an unidentified person.

“We do not have enmity or any dispute with anyone. One of my neighbours also informed the police about the incident, and I rushed my mother to a hospital in Delhi, where she succumbed during treatment,” Mohammad Arman, the woman’s son, stated in the FIR.

Police have roped in several teams to trace the suspects.

“We have scanned several CCTVs in the area and have not gotten any clues so far. More footage is being scanned. It seems that the woman was shot dead by someone known to her. An investigation is underway,” the ACP added.