Ghaziabad’s Hindon elevated road now has room for CCTV monitoring

ByHT Correspondent, Ghaziabad
Mar 15, 2023 11:39 PM IST

The CCTV cameras were installed on March 10 after frequent traffic rule violations, including parties being done of the stretch, were reported from the elevated road

Days after installation of CCTV cameras on the 10.3km-long Hindon elevated road, the Ghaziabad police on Wednesday set up a control room for its surveillance, officers said.

The control room is equipped with two large screens which will monitor the entire stretch which has 45 CCTV cameras, police said. It will operate from the Vasundhara police post. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
The control room is equipped with two large screens which will monitor the entire stretch which has 45 CCTV cameras, police said. It will operate from the Vasundhara police post.

“The CCTV cameras have been installed on either side of the elevated road to check traffic violators. We have deployed four PCR vans for the same,” said Nipun Agarwal, deputy commissioner of police(city).

The CCTV cameras were installed on March 10 after frequent traffic rule violations, including parties being done of the stretch, were reported from the elevated road.The road spans from Raj Nagar Extension to UP Gate near east Delhi border. It falls under the jurisdiction of several police stations such as Indirpauram, Kaushmabi, Nandgram and Sahibabad.

“With the new CCTVs and deployment of PCRs, we hope to curb such activities to a larger extent,” the DCP said.

